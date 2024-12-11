EXCLUSIVE: Squid Game season 2's Jo Yu Ri talks about joining A-list cast of the show; says 'it was an honor...'

Jo Yu Ri, a former member of the girl group IZ*ONE, is joining the Squid Game Season 2 cast. She will be seen as Player 222, who is the ex-girlfriend of Im Siwan's character. In an exclusive conversation with us, the idol-actress shared her experience of joining the cast lineup.

During the press meet for Squid Game Season 2, Jo Yu Ri appeared in a beautiful black dress, exuding radiance. We asked her how was her experience of working with the team. She replied that as a new starting actor, it was an honor for her to share screens with established TV stars like Lee Jung Jae, Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, and more. "I had an amazing time and I learned so much," Jo Yu Ri said recalling the filming days.

In the upcoming season of Squid Game, she will be playing the role of Jun Hee, Player 222. She is also the ex-girlfriend of Myung Gi (played by Im Siwan). After losing money to her ex-boyfriend's crypto scheme, she joins the high-stake game to financially recover. However, as anyone can imagine, she is not exactly thrilled about reuniting with Myung Gi in the game. Their reunion is expected to add complexity to the story, given the huge financial disaster Jun Hee suffered due to Myung Gi.

The trailer has already previewed Jo Yu Ri's exceptional performance as a persistent and indecent woman. Anticipation runs high to further see her on-screen performance since as a rookie actor, Squid Game Season 2 is definitely her big break.

The upcoming season is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix and it will also feature Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, Park Gyu Young, and more stars in the main roles.

Jo Yu Ri started her career as a member of IZ+ONE. After the group disbanded, she debuted as a soloist with her first single album Glassy. In 2022, she kickstarted her acting journey with a lead role in the high-teen drama Mimicus. She also had a guest appearance in Work Later, Drink Now Season 2.

