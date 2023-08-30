Nam Joo Hyuk is one of the most loved South Korean actors of all time. The actor began his journey as a model and now is one of the main actors in the leading Korean dramas today. The brilliant actor has the talent to effortlessly blend into any character he is given which is proved by an all-inclusive list of genres listed below. The versatile actor has done all kinds of roles and this time we have picked out the best of Nam Joo Hyuk K-dramas, films, and reality shows. If you have been following the journey of the Korean star, you must be aware Nam Joo Hyuk, enlisted in the military which makes this list of Nam Joo Hyuk shows all the more special.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll on for a list of 15 Nam Joo Hyuk K dramas you are sure to love listed according to their popularity along with their IMDb ratings, directors, cast and so much more.

Here are the best 15 Nam Joo Hyuk K dramas listed according to their popularity:

1. Twenty Five Twenty One (2022)

Original title: Seumuldaseot Seumulhana

Seumuldaseot Seumulhana Running Time: 70 min

70 min K Drama Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Nam Joo hyuk, Kim Ji yeon, Choi Hyun wook, Lee Joo myung

Nam Joo hyuk, Kim Ji yeon, Choi Hyun wook, Lee Joo myung Director: Jihyeon Jeong, Seung Ho Kim

Jihyeon Jeong, Seung Ho Kim Writer: Kwon Do Eun

Kwon Do Eun Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

This romantic drama features the best of Korean stars including Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Ji Yeon, Choi Hyun Wook, and Lee Joo Myung. The 16-episode show is directed by Jihyeon Jeong and Seung Ho Kim while it is written by Kwon Do eun. When it comes to the plot, it revolves around a plot with dreamers and big dreams. Watch this show to witness how a teen fencer plans to pursue his big aims in life which makes him meet a pretty hardworking youthful fellow who happily helps him recreate his life. The show has a rating of 8.6 out of 10 and is available on Netflix to stream.

2. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)

Original title: Dalui Yeonin Bobogyungsim Ryeo

Dalui Yeonin Bobogyungsim Ryeo Running Time: 60 min

60 min K Drama Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Action, Drama, Fantasy Number of episodes: 21

21 K Drama Star Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Ji eun Lee, Kang Ha neul, Nam Joo hyuk

Lee Joon Gi, Ji eun Lee, Kang Ha neul, Nam Joo hyuk Director: Kyoo Tae Kim

Kyoo Tae Kim Writer: Yoon Young Jo (screenwriter), Hua Tong (novel)

Yoon Young Jo (screenwriter), Hua Tong (novel) Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

This fantasy action drama titled Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo features the best of Lee Joon Gi, Ji Eun Lee, Kang Ha Neul, and Nam Joo Hyuk. The 21-episode show is directed by Kyoo Tae Kim and written by Yoon Young Jo (screenwriter), and Hua Tong (novel). When it comes to the plot this 2016 show revolves around Ha Jin who travels thousand years back in time. Watch the show to witness how he hands onto the world of the Goryeo Dynasty as a young girl who is named Hae Soo. But, what does she do when she is trapped in another person’s body, you’ve got to watch the show to find out.

3. Start Up (2020– )

Original title: Seutateueob

Seutateueob Running Time: 1 hour 20 min

1 hour 20 min K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 16 Episodes

16 Episodes K Drama Star Cast: Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, Kang Han Na

Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, Kang Han Na Director: Choong Hwan Oh

Choong Hwan Oh Writer: Park Hye ryeon

Park Hye ryeon Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

This 2020 K-drama features youthful entrepreneurs who aspire to launch virtual plans into reality. Watch the show to witness how entrepreneurs contend for success and love in the cutthroat world of South Korea's high technology industry. Starring Bae Suzy as Seo Dal Mi, Nam Joo Hyuk as Nam Do San, Kim Seon Ho as Han Ji Pyung, and Kang Han Na as Won In Jae. Directed by Choong Hwan Oh and written by Park Hye Ryeon, this Korean series offers a delightful blend of comedy, drama, as well as romance.

4. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016–2017)

Original title: Yeokdoyojeong Gim Bokju

Yeokdoyojeong Gim Bokju Running Time: 60 min

60 min K Drama Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo hyuk, Jae yoon Lee, Hye Jung Cho

Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo hyuk, Jae yoon Lee, Hye Jung Cho Director: Hyun Jong Oh

Hyun Jong Oh Writer: Hee Seung Yang

Hee Seung Yang Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

This heartwarming coming-of-age K-drama starring Nam Joo hyuk is titled Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. The Korean series follows the journey of Kim Bok Joo, portrayed by Lee Song Kyoung. Watch the show to witness how she navigates her dreams as a weightlifter alongside her complicated romantic life. Nam Joo hyuk takes on the part of Jung Joon Hyung, delivering a captivating and relatable performance. With a stellar cast including Jae Yoon Lee as Jung Jae Yi and Hye Jung Cho as Song Shi Ho, and under the direction of Hyun Jong Oh, this series masterfully blends comedy as well as romance. Written by Hee Seung Yang, the beloved Korean drama captures the essence of youth and growth in the lives of athletes.

5. Remember (2022)

Original title: Rimembeo

Rimembeo Running Time: 2 hours 8 min

2 hours 8 min K Drama Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Action, Drama, Thriller K Drama Star Cast: Lee Sung min, Nam Joo hyuk, Geun hyeong Park, Man sik Jeong

Lee Sung min, Nam Joo hyuk, Geun hyeong Park, Man sik Jeong Director: Il Hyeong Lee

Il Hyeong Lee Writer: Il Hyeong Lee

Il Hyeong Lee Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Tubi TV or Amazon Prime Video

Tubi TV or Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Watch this iconic and gripping Nam Joo Hyuk K-drama titled Remember featuring an exceptional storyline as well as cast. In the K-drama, Lee Sung Min portrays the role of Pil Joo who is an Alzheimer's patient. Watch the show to witness how he seeks revenge in his eighties. Nam Joo Hyuk delivers a powerful performance as a young man named Young Jin, who assists the 80-year-old man. The starry cast also includes Geun Hyeong Park as Nam Soo and Man Sik Jeong as Ji Yeong. Directed and written by Il Hyeong Lee, the Korean drama intricately weaves action, drama, and thriller elements, creating a compelling narrative that explores justice, and revenge.

6. The Bride of Habaek (2017)

Also known as: Bride of the Water God

Bride of the Water God Running Time: 70 min

70 min K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Nam Joo hyuk, Shin Se Kyung, Ju hwan Lim, Kim Tae Hwan

Nam Joo hyuk, Shin Se Kyung, Ju hwan Lim, Kim Tae Hwan Director: Kim Byung soo

Kim Byung soo Writer: Jung Yoon jung

Jung Yoon jung Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: tvN

tvN IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

If you would like to experience the stellar world of captivating fantasy romance you must watch The Bride of Habaek also known as Bride of the Water God. The show features an intriguing character of Water God Habaek who is portrayed by Nam Joo Hyuk, who embarks on an interesting mission on planet Earth. The show also features Shin Se Kyung who shines as a smart psychiatrist Yoon So Ah, who assists Habaek. The skillful cast also includes Ju Hwan Lim who plays Hoo Ye and Kim Tae Hwan who plays Shin Hoo Ye. Directed by Kim Byung Soo and written by Jung Yoon Jung, the K-drama blends drama, comedy, fantasy, and romance, intertwining a saga of fate, promises, and love spanned over different realms. This Nam Joo Hyuk K-drama is definitely a must-watch show.

7. Glamorous Temptation (2015–2016)

Original title: Hwaryeohan Yuhok

Hwaryeohan Yuhok Running Time: 70 minutes

70 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 50

50 K Drama Star Cast: Ha Dong, Nam Joo-hyuk, Sang-uk Joo, Kim Sae-ron

Ha Dong, Nam Joo-hyuk, Sang-uk Joo, Kim Sae-ron Director: Sang-hyub Kim

Sang-hyub Kim Writers: David Bannon, Young-mok Son

David Bannon, Young-mok Son Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Kocowa+

Kocowa+ IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Watch Nam Joo-hyuk starrer Glamorous Temptation to indulge in a dramatic tale that delves into the complexities of life. The show features a stellar cast that includes Ha Dong who takes on the role of Kang Il-joo who is a a youthful woman who begins to question if honesty is the best policy due to her whistle-blower dad. The show revolves around the plot where she navigates the challenges of marriage and how she is under massive debt. Nam Joo-hyuk in the K-drama portrays the character of Jin Hyung-woo, while Sang-uk Joo plays Jin Hyung-joon. Under the skilled direction of Sang-Hyun Kim and the writers David Bannon and Young-mok Son Glamorous Temptation is one of the the best K-dramas out there.

8. The Great Battle (2018)

Original title: Ansisung

Ansisung Running Time: 2h 16m

2h 16m K Drama Genre: Drama , Action, History

Drama Action, History Number of episodes:

K Drama Star Cast: Nam Joo hyuk, Seol Hyun Kim, Jung Eun chae, Zo In sung

Nam Joo hyuk, Seol Hyun Kim, Jung Eun chae, Zo In sung Director: Kwang shik Kim

Kwang shik Kim Writer: Eui Mok Jung, Kwang shik, KimYoo jin Kim

Eui Mok Jung, Kwang shik, KimYoo jin Kim Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7/10

This period drama will help you travel back in time to witness The Great Battle. This Nam Joo Hyuk Kdrama is a historical drama that recounts the epic tale of the Ansi Fortress and the Tang Dynasty. Nam Joo Hyuk plays the lead role of Sa Maek, while Seol Hyun Kim takes on the role of Baek Ha. Jung Eun Chae portrays the Queen, and Zo In Sung delivers a powerful rendition of Yang Man Chun. Under the direction of Kwang Shik Kim and the storyline by writers Eui Mok Jung, Kwang Shik Kim, and Kim Yoo Jin, this Korean period drama seamlessly blends drama, action, and history and brings to life a spectacular tale of courage, boldness, and survival.

9. Cheese in the Trap (2016)

Running Time: 60 min

60 min K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 17

17 K Drama Star Cast: Park Hae Jin, Kim Go eun, Seo Kang Joon, Nam Joo hyuk

Park Hae Jin, Kim Go eun, Seo Kang Joon, Nam Joo hyuk Director: Yoon Jeong Lee

Yoon Jeong Lee Writer: Hui Jo, Nam hee Kim

Hui Jo, Nam hee Kim Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: tvN

tvN IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

We highly recommend watching Cheese in the Trap which is a captivating drama that delves into the complexities of college life. The K-drama features Park Hae Jin in the role of Yoo Jung, who is a charismatic but enigmatic student. Kim Go Eun plays Hong Seol, also plays a college student and Seo Kang Joon plays Baek In Ho, while Nam Joo Hyuk portrays the character of Kwon Eun Taek. Under the direction of Yoon Jeong Lee and the contribution of writers Hui Jo and Nam Hee Kim, K-drama creatively blends drama, comedy, and romance. We highly recommend watching this Nam Joo Hyuk starrer.

10. The Light in Your Eyes (2019)

Original title: Nooni Booshige

Nooni Booshige Running Time: 60 min

60 min K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy Number of episodes:

K Drama Star Cast: Han Ji min, Hye ja Kim, Nam Joo hyuk, Ho Joon Son

Han Ji min, Hye ja Kim, Nam Joo hyuk, Ho Joon Son Director: Suk Yoon Kim

Suk Yoon Kim Writer: Su jin Kim, Lee Nam Gyoo

Su jin Kim, Lee Nam Gyoo Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Watch this show for an emotional K-drama titled The Light in Your Eyes. This fantasy drama practically transcends time. The K-drama features Han Ji Min who takes on the role of Kim Hye Ja, a woman who keeps losing her time. The show also features Hye Ja Kim who portrays the older version of Kim Hye Ja, which certainly depth to the narrative. Nam Joo Hyuk portrays Lee Joon Ha, and Ho Joon Son takes on the role of Kim Young Soo. Under the skillful direction of Suk Yoon Kim and penned by writers Su Jin Kim and Lee Nam Gyoo, the Korean series is definitely a must-watch.

11. Who Are You: School 2015 (2015)

Original title: Hakgyo 2015

Hakgyo 2015 Running Time: 60 minutes

60 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Mystery, Romance

Drama, Mystery, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Nam Joo hyuk, Kim So hyun, Yook Sung jae, Mi seon Jeon

Nam Joo hyuk, Kim So hyun, Yook Sung jae, Mi seon Jeon Director: Sang Hoon Baek, Sung Yoon Kim

Sang Hoon Baek, Sung Yoon Kim Writer: Hyun Jung Kim, Min Jung Kim

Hyun Jung Kim, Min Jung Kim Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Dive into the perplexing world of high school in as you start watching the K-drama titled Who Are You: School 2015. The show revolves around a plot where identities are tested and fates intertwined. Nam Joo Hyuk in this beloved K-drama takes on the role of Han Yi who is an athlete. Kim So Hyun masterfully portrays dual roles as Lee Eun Bi as well as Go Eun Byul. Yook Sung Jae shines as Gong Tae Kwang, while Mi Seon Jeon plays Jung Soo In. Under the collaborative direction of Sang Hoon Baek and Sung Yoon Kim, and written by writers Hyun Jung Kim and Min Jung Kim, the Korean series delivers a compelling narrative of twin sisters, fate, and the secrets binding the two.

12. The School Nurse Files (2020– )

Original title: Bogeongyosa An Eun yeong

Bogeongyosa An Eun yeong Running Time: 51 min

51 min K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy Number of episodes: 6

6 K Drama Star Cast: Jung Yu mi, Nam Joo hyuk, Shim Dal Gi, Dylan J. Locke

Jung Yu mi, Nam Joo hyuk, Shim Dal Gi, Dylan J. Locke Director: Kyoung mi Lee

Kyoung mi Lee Writer: Serang Chung (story and screenplay), Kyoung mi Lee

Serang Chung (story and screenplay), Kyoung mi Lee Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Another K-drama titled The School Nurse Files features Jung Yu Mi as Ahn Eun Young who is a school nurse, Nam Joo Hyuk joins the cast as Hong In pyo, Shim Dal Gi who plays Yang Han bai, and Dylan J. Locke plays Mackenzie. Watch the K-drama to witness the direction of Kyoung Mi Lee and the storytelling of writer Serang Chung. The K-drama is a unique blend of comedy, drama, and fantasy where a high school nurse has supernatural powers that she uses to safeguard students.

13. Surplus Princess (2014)

Original title: Surplus Princess The Mermaid

Surplus Princess The Mermaid Running Time: 45 min

45 min K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy K Drama Star Cast: Jo Bo ah, Joo Wan On, Song Jae rim, Ji Soo Park, Nam Joo hyuk

Jo Bo ah, Joo Wan On, Song Jae rim, Ji Soo Park, Nam Joo hyuk Director: Baek Seung Ryong

Baek Seung Ryong Writer: Park Ran, Kim Ji Soo

Park Ran, Kim Ji Soo Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: tvN

tvN IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Based on "The Little Mermaid" this comedy-drama features the best of Jo Bo ah, Joo Wan On, Song Jae rim, Nam Joo hyuk, and Ji Soo Park. The 2014 K-drama is directed by Baek Seung Ryong and written by Park Ran, and Kim Ji Soo. The plot of the show revolves around a mermaid princess who longs to come to the human world after she falls in love with a human man.

14. Unexpected Business (2021– )

K Drama Genre: Reality TV

Reality TV Number of seasons: 2

2 Number of episodes: 24

24 K Drama Star Cast: Tae Hyun Cha, Zo In sung, Nam Joo hyuk, Byeong eun Park

Tae Hyun Cha, Zo In sung, Nam Joo hyuk, Byeong eun Park Director: Ho jin Yu

Ho jin Yu Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: tvN

tvN IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Another entertainment-filled Korean show is Unexpected Business. This reality TV show showcases the vibrant interactions with a star-studded cast including Tae Hyun Cha, Zo In Sung, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Byeong Eun Park as hosts and participants. The show offers viewers a behind-the-scenes peek at the challenges and adventures at a supermarket venture. Under the direction of Ho Jin Yu, 'Unexpected Business has two seasons and 24 episodes. Watch the show for a light-hearted experience.

15. Vigilante (2023– )

Original title: Bijillante

Bijillante K Drama Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Action, Crime, Thriller Number of episodes: TBA

TBA K Drama Star Cast: Nam Joo hyuk, Lee Do Goon, Yoo Ji tae, Lee Jun hyuk

Nam Joo hyuk, Lee Do Goon, Yoo Ji tae, Lee Jun hyuk Director: Jeong Yeol Choi

Jeong Yeol Choi Created by: Moon Yoo seok

Moon Yoo seok Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: TBA

This action, crime, thriller drama is all set to release in 2023. The K-drama features the best of Nam Joo hyuk, Lee Do Goon, Yoo Ji tae, Lee Jun hyuk. Under the expert direction of Jeong Yeol Choi and the creative vision of creator Moon Yoo Seok, Vigilante is expected to be a riveting show that will be available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. The plot revolves around a Metropolitan Investigation Team Unit.

The above list of 15 Nam Joo Hyuk K dramas will have you swooning with their exceptional plots and fascinating cast. In fact, if you want Nam Joo Hyuk to captivate your screens, you have got to bookmark this page of Korean hits featuring the best of the actors.

