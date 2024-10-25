Nam Yoon Su to play PD and Ryu Hye Young to appear as aspiring actress in new thriller film Killing Time

Nam Yoon Su and Ryu Hye Young have been cast for the new thriller film Killing Time. Cast members also include Kim Seung Hee, Bae Myung Jin, Lee Gyu Hyun, Ji Soo Yeon, and Oh Min Soo. The filming of the movie began on October 18 and is scheduled to release in 2025.

On October 25, Nam Yoon Su and Ryu Hye Young were confirmed to take on lead roles in the upcoming thriller drama Killing Time. Killing Time is a thriller about an accident in which a team member dies during an Internet broadcast of "Killing Time," which is popular for scandalous content. The team decides to make a dangerous choice for a successful return.

Nam Yun Soo will take on the role of Production Director Joo Won. Due to the success of Killing Time, he keeps looking for new sensational content for broadcast.

Ryu Hye Young will take on the role of Yeon Woo who always wanted to become an actress. But after her trials fail she joins Killing Time and gains popularity. But after a team member dies, she becomes traumatized.

The film is being directed by Jang Joon Yeop who has also previously directed Disappearance, After Summer and more.

Nam Yoon Su returned to the world of K-dramas after 2 years with Love in the Big City in 2024. In the past, Nam Yoon Su has showcased his vitality as an actor with Goo Jun Yeong in Today’s Webtoon, Lee Hyun in The King’s Affection, Ji Hoon in Beyond Evil, and much more.

Ryu Hye Young made her debut in 2007 with the short film High School Girls. Her first role in a drama was in 2014 in Bad Guys. The actress rose to fame with her roles in the hit dramas Reply 1998 and Law School. She was last seen in the 2023 drama Adult Kids.