Name: Love in the Big City

Premiere Date: 21 October, 2024

Cast: Nam Yoon Su, Jin Ho Eun, Lee Soo Kyung, Oh Hyun Kyung, Kwon Hyuk, Lee Hyun So

Director: Hur Jin Ho, Hong Ji Young, Son Tae Gyum, Kim Se In

Writer: Park Sang Young (Based on his bestselling novel)

No. of Episodes: 8

Genre: Romance, Youth

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Viki, TVING

Love in the Big City Plot

The story follows Go Young, played by Nam Yoon Su, as he navigates life as a gay man in the complex dating scene of South Korea. Go Young finds comfort in a like-minded girl in his college class, Choi Mi Ae played by Lee Soo Kyung, and the two start living together. Amidst growing up and finding a career to suit his interests, Go Young experiences love in its various forms and across partners develops into a new person. Love in the Big City tells his tale over multiple experiences of heartbreak and companionship.

Watch Love in the Big City trailer

Initial Impression of Love in the Big City

After the release of a film of the same name earlier this year, starring industry favorites Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun, the stakes were high for the same story to be adapted into a drama. Despite having different focal points, with the former diving into the relationship shared between the roommates and the latter exploring Go Young’s romances, there was doubt if the drama would be able to hold its end of the deal. However, any concern flew away within 15 minutes of the first episode.

Love in the Big City Review

In its eight episodes, Love in the Big City manages to cover a big chunk of the protagonist’s life, from his college days to nearing his thirties, and flashbacks from his high school era. At times, you’ll find the show taking too long to make a point, but with time you’ll realise how no scene is unwarranted. Exploring different styles of romantic relationships, and especially the stereotypes that come with gay dating, the series handles the qualms of an HIV-positive person with sensitivity. With each relationship, you’ll have lessons to take away and things to note down.

As you watch the show, a blast of tizzy will come your way while Go Young explores his interest in men and tries to find the right one for him, Love in the Big City will also introduce you to his various friendships and how they keep him going, acting as the backbone of his youth. At the same time, the show is not in the slightest bit unserious about the troubles of modern dating and how it can make or break a person’s mind. It also explores tropes of filial duty and the impact parental relationships have on a growing individual.

Love in the Big City does not shy away from explicit language or visuals, which is rare in the Korean entertainment scene and brings an edge to the BL scene. It also splurges on beauty, capturing picturesque moments with a well-thought-out screenplay. At times, its autobiographical telling gets very obvious but that aside provides a new perspective on a writer’s life.

Acting performances in Love in the Big City

With its release on October 21, after a slew of protests from domestic conservatives, which the lead actor laughed off, we went into the show expecting much from Nam Yoon Su and he delivered every bit of it with an emotional depth we’ve not seen from him previously. He is shown as this flawed but growing character and it's even pitiful at a point.

Jin Ho Eun comes in late but manages an impactful presence on the show. On the other hand, Lee Soo Kyung makes herself known from the get-go and can be named the unsung hero in the story. Na Hyun Woo was unexpectedly impressive in his portrayal and evoked mixed emotions.

Meanwhile, the 'Tiara crew' is the absolute highlight of the watch, as every time they turn up on the screen you know it's about to get chaotic and interesting.

Should you watch Love in the Big City?

It’s a resounding yes from us! Go Young will sneak right into your heart with his goofy and truthful personality and you will become a companion in his journey to find real love. With every heartbreak, you’ll wish for him to rebound stronger than ever and harbor hope for a brighter end. He is relatable and welcoming, so it's worth a binge-watch.

