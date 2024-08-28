Namgoong Min, Park Eun Bin, and Jo Byeong Gyu's sports-themed drama Hot Stove League confirms Japanese remake

Namgoong Min, Park Eun Bin, and Jo Byeong Gyu starrer 2019 sports drama Hot Stove League is confirmed to have a Japanese remake. According to reports, the drama’s production company Studio S recently held a signing ceremony for the joint venture with Japanese NTT Docomo-Yoshimoto Kogyo JV.

On August 28, Korean media outlet Star News reported that the 2024 International Broadcasting Video Market was recently held at COEX in Gangnam, Seoul. SBS drama Hot Stove League’s portion house Studio S attended a signing ceremony with Japanese NTT Docomo-Yoshimoto Kogyo JV for the K-drama’s Japanese remake.

The head of the Studio S drama division Hong Sung Cha, Keisuke Yoshizawa, the CEO of the Japanese production company, and Hot Stove League actors Ha Do Kwon and Cha Yeop were present at the event on the afternoon of August 28.

Expressing his joy about the Japanese remake, Ha Do Kwon commented that it is a work that received a lot of praise in South Korea and it’s a very meaningful drama for him. Hence, he is eagerly looking forward to the remake and how it portrays the characters. In addition, he said that hopefully this time the K-drama will receive its due attention with this exciting endeavor.

The 2019 SBS drama Hot Stove League revolves around a newly hired general manager Baek Seung Gu and a passionate operations manager Lee Se Young. They relentlessly work together to prepare their Cellar-dwelling baseball team Dreams for an extraordinary season coming forth.

Namgoong Min, known for many popular dramas like My Dearest, One Dollar Lawyer, and more takes on the role of Baek Seung Gu. His organic performance as the dynamic general manager instantly keeps you hooked for more.

On the other hand, Extraordinary Attorney fame Park Eun Bin steps into the shoes of Lee Se Young. Her character is highly recognized for the dedication and presence she shows for the baseball team Dreams.

Apart from these two leading stars, the drama also has Jo Byeong Gyu, Oh Jung Se, Kim Do Hyun, Chase Jong Hyeop, and more actors in pivotal supporting roles.

With its overwhelming topicality, the drama recorded a 20.8% average nationwide viewership ratings upon its premiere in 2019.

