NCT’s Jaemin and Namgoong Min’s resemblance causes ‘son and father’ rumors to resurface

Jaemin, the famous NCT DREAM member and the noted South Korean actor Namgoong Min’s uncanny resemblance has caused a stir once again as the old rumor of them being ‘son and father’ resurfaces. Fans have been sharing photos of Namgoong Min and Jaemin and saying they could easily pass as ‘father and son’.

On August 20, 2024, Namgoong Min and NCT’s Jaemin’s shocking resemblance once again got fans in shock and it caused the previous rumor of them being ‘father and son’ get resurface.

Fans have been sharing similar-looking photos of NCT’s Jaemin and Namgoong Min as they all express happy surprise. Most of the time, My Dearest’s Namgoong Min and NCT’s Jaemin are dressed in contrasting styles however, that does not stop their similar features from taking the spotlight.

Unsurprisingly, fans believe Namgoong Min and Jaemin could easily pass or act as ‘father and son’, furthermore they are rooting for the stars to work together as soon as possible on screen.

The photos that have gone viral show the My Dearest actor and the NCT member sporting black outfits with black specs making the resemblance even stronger than ever. Additionally, both stars have the same hairstyle. These details were enough to bring the famous rumor of Jaemin and Namgoong Min being ‘son and father’ resurface.

See the fans calling Namgoong Min and Jaemin ‘father and son’ here:

Furthermore, many fans are rooting for Namgoong Min and Jaemin to work together as their uncanny resemblance will easily help them in acting as ‘father and son’. They have been excitedly anticipating the gorgeous onscreen presence of them as they act together.

Namgoong Min is a famous South Korean actor who is known for bringing life to his characters in K-dramas. He is well known for his unforgettable role as Baek Seung Soo in the sports-themed K-drama Hot Stove League.

His other noted K-dramas include My Dearest, One Dollar Lawyer, Doctor Prisoner, Beautiful Gong Shim, and One Fine Day. Namgoong Min will reportedly star alongside Jeon Yeo Been in the upcoming romance K-drama Our Movie.

Jaemin, the NCT DREAM and NCT U member also made his acting debut with Method to Hate You.

