My Girlfriend Is a Tough Guy script reading session: ASTRO’s Sanha, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, and Chuu take on interesting roles in rom-com; PICS

ASTRO’s Sanha, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, and Ex-LOONA member Chuu are gearing up for their upcoming collaboration in webtoon-based drama My Girlfriend Is a Tough Guy (literal title). The trio recently attended the first script reading session along with the other actors who will add depth to the narrative of the drama. The photos from their table read have been released.

On August 28, the upcoming highly-anticipated drama My Girlfriend Is a Tough Guy unveiled the photos from its first script reading session. ASTRO’s Sanha, who is set to lead the drama as Park Yoon Jae, showed extreme seriousness during the table read, completely absorbed in his character.

OH MY GIRL member Arin who is set to transform into the female protagonist Kim Ji Eun uplifted the table read’s atmosphere with her bright smile and cheerful personality. Ex-LOONA’s Chuu who will take on the role of a popular university girl Kang Min Joo showed off her diverse charm on this day’s table read.

Apart from the three main characters, emerging actor Yoo Jung Hoo, former THE BOYZ member Hyun Jun, Do Ji Won, Jo Eun Sook, Kim Kwang Sik, Lee Yoon Gun, and more were present at the first script read for this upcoming drama, embodying their respective characters.

Advertisement

See the pictures from My Girlfriend Is a Tough Guy’s first script read here:

Based on a popular webtoon of the same name by Matsta, My Girlfriend Is a Tough Guy revolves around Park Yoon Jae, whose girlfriend Kim Ji Eun suddenly transforms into a man. Following this mysterious occurrence, their relationship dynamic changes completely.

ASTRO’s Sanha is set to play the role of Park Yoon Jae, a student majoring in Astronomy at Yeonhee University, while Arin is set to play the role of his girlfriend Kim Ji Eun. Rookie actor Yoo Jung Hoo, known for BITCH X RICH will portray the role of her alter ego after she transforms into a man.

Meanwhile. Chuu will embody the character of Kang Min Joo, a popular girl at Yeonhee University, who has a crush on Park Yoon Jae, which causes conflict between the three main characters.

With an interesting love triangle, My Girlfriend Is a Tough Guy is set to premiere in 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Kim Sejeong Day: Exploring actress’ 5 popular roles in Business Proposal, The Uncanny Counter and more