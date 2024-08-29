NCT ZONE’s official account drops statement following Taeil’s sex crime accusations; Weverse updates group’s cover photo

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

On August 28, 2024 (KST), it was announced that Taeil had been removed from NCT due to allegations involving an unspecified sex crime. SM Entertainment stated that, although they were still verifying the details, they recognized the seriousness of the situation and concluded that it was no longer feasible for him to continue with team activities.

As fans have responded to the news, SM Entertainment has started making adjustments to account for Taeil's departure from NCT, including changes to NCT ZONE. NCT ZONE is a gaming app featuring NCT members as characters, along with associated physical merchandise.

The official NCT ZONE’s X (formerly Twitter) account announced that Taeil would not be included in future updates, and all of his content would eventually be removed from the platform. In their English announcement, they said:

“Hello, this is NCT ZONE. Today, we received an important announcement regarding TAEIL. As a result, NCT ZONE has decided to no longer release any content or updates related to TAEIL, and the maintenance scheduled for August 29th has been canceled. Before we delete all existing content related to TAEIL, we will assess how to best conduct the process in a way that doesn’t cause any harm to NCTzens enjoying NCT ZONE. We kindly ask for your patience. Future update schedules will be announced in a separate notice. Thank you.”

Alongside NCT ZONE, Weverse also issued an update. Despite Taeil's significant role as the group's main vocalist, SM Entertainment swiftly moved to remove him from the group following the announcement of his departure. The profile picture for NCT 127 on the fan communication platform Weverse was updated to exclude Taeil, and the official NCT 127 Instagram account unfollowed his personal account.

Fellow NCT 127 members Doyoung, Taeyong, Jungwoo, Mark, Haechan, Johnny, and Chenle have also unfollowed Taeil’s account. Additionally, the cover photo on the fan platform Weverse has been updated to exclude Taeil. NCT fans are also quickly distancing themselves from him.

Moon Tae Il, known as Taeil, was a former member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its sub-units, including NCT 127 and NCT U. He made his debut with the rotational unit NCT U in April 2016 with the release of the single Without You. Later in 2016, he joined NCT 127, which released their extended play NCT #127.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

