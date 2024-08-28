When ex-NCT member Taeil followed Lucas’ social media account amid cheating and gaslighting allegations

Taeil is currently in the midst of an ongoing controversy following his departure from NCT after being accused of sex crimes. However, an old instance has resurfaced among fans where the K-pop idol followed another former NCT member Lucas, who was involved in cheating and gaslight allegations.

In 2021, Lucas was accused of multiple allegations which included cheating, manipulation, pressuring a fan to have unprotected sex with him, and gaslighting. Due to these, the artist went on hiatus for a very long time and eventually left both NCT and its subunit, WayV. During the time when he was being boycotted by both domestic and international fans, Taeil suddenly followed him on Instagram, which raised many questions.

Fans started to speculate if the K-pop star followed the idol of his own volition or was pressured by the company. However, at the same time, NCT’s Haechan also followed all the NCT members except Lucas, further proving that Taeil himself made the decision to be connected with Lucas, sending a strong message to the fans.

On August 28, 2024, SM Entertainment issued an official statement regarding Taeil, revealing that he has been charged in a criminal case related to sexual offenses. After gathering the facts and recognizing the gravity of the situation, the company determined that Taeil could no longer remain a part of the team.

Following discussions with Taeil, he has decided to leave the group. The K-pop idol has been fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation, and further comments will be provided as the investigation progresses. The company also expressed deep apologies for any offense caused by their artist.

Moreover, the Bangbae Police Station has informed that an ongoing investigation is taking place involving the K-pop idol who has been accused of having connections with sexual crimes. Lee In Chun, the director of the youth and women’s division at the Bangbae Police Station, stated that more details about the case will most likely be revealed on August 29, 2024.