SM Entertainment responds to speculations of former NCT member Taeil's sex crime investigation cover-up; 'Notified in August', says agency

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

Former NCT member Taeil parted ways with the group on August 28. His agency SM Entertainment announced his departure a the idol is under investigation for sexual offence. According to reports, the police had received a criminal report against Taeil back in June. Netizens speculated that the agency covered up the investigation for approximately two months.

On August 29, SM Entertainment released a statement clarifying speculations of former NCT member Taeil's sex offence cover-up. The agency stated that Taeil and the agency were notified of the charges and criminal investigation in mid-August. They furthered that Taeil was called for police question on August 28.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Former NCT member Taeil is under investigation for sexual crimes since June; victim is said to be adult woman, reveals police