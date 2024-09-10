NCT’s Doyoung gets tearful mid-performance amid ex-member Taeil’s ongoing controversy

On August 28, SM Entertainment announced Taeil's departure from NCT due to an unspecified sexual offense. Despite this setback, the remaining NCT members have continued with their schedules. For example, Doyoung recently performed several days during his 2024 DOYOUNG CONCERT [Dear Youth] in Japan.

During his song Rest, NCT’s Doyoung became emotional and broke down in tears, which affected his singing. He had to step away briefly but returned to complete the performance. The day before, Doyoung made a heartfelt speech that caught attention on social media. He reassured NCTzens (the NCT fandom), letting them know that it’s perfectly okay to take a break from being fans of the group and that they’re welcome to return whenever they’re ready.

Doyoung’s recent concerts have deeply touched NCTzens, moving many to tears as they empathize with his recent struggles amid Taeil's ongoing controversy and how it's affecting the band. They also appreciate his efforts to support his fans. He also shared a heartfelt letter on the Bubble app, apologizing for the delayed message and the tears that impacted his performance. In the letter, Doyoung reflected on his emotions following the recent events.

In his message, Doyoung said, "I’m really sorry for being so late, and for sending this message so late to fans, who must have been worried about me. I don’t even know how many times I struggled with how to write this, writing and erasing. The reason it took me so long to figure it out was that this time, I really wanted to think about myself." He mentioned he was waiting for the right moment to talk to fans without any distractions. He apologized for needing more time and for the delay in his message.

Advertisement

He expressed his deep gratitude for the concerts on both yesterday and today (referring to his 2024 DOYOUNG CONCERT [Dear Youth] in Japan). He admitted that he cried a lot during the song Rest without realizing it, and he feels very sorry to the Czennies who came to hear him sing, as he wasn’t able to perform as well as he hoped. He added that if anything he says is misunderstood or misinterpreted, it would deeply sadden him.

Doyoung said that, as always, he will sing his heart out on stage and asked fans not to worry about his singing. He emphasized that this is his most steadfast promise and that he will perform as much as his fans believe in him. He expressed his heartfelt thanks for the support from yesterday and today. He also mentioned that starting tomorrow, he believes they will cherish each other even more and spend time together. He ended by wishing fans sweet dreams and a restful sleep.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taeil’s fans close accounts, burn photocards after ex-NCT member undergoes investigation for sexual crime