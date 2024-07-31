NCT’s Doyoung announces release of solo track 17 as part of new project Essential: With Artist; Watch vintage teaser

NCT’s Doyoung has announced his new solo song 17, but this time not for a new album but an exciting music project Essential: With Artist. The teaser for the upcoming release has already been unveiled, raising anticipation among the fans. The song is now set to be released on August 6.

On July 30, Essential’s official YouTube channel unearthed a new teaser 17 with Doyoung. In the video, the NCT member can be seen in the backdrop of a vintage setting combined with a refreshing atmosphere.

With his delicate voice, the singer gives fans a glimpse of the upcoming track in the teaser. The background music instantly evokes nostalgia, while Doyoung’s unique yet excellent vocal prowess sparks curiosity about the exciting release.

Meanwhile, 17 is the third track for the new music project Essential: With Artist in collaboration with NHN Bugs. The song will drop on August 6 at 6 P.M. KST and will be available on all major music streaming platforms including Bugs.

Watch the teaser for Doyoung’s upcoming track 17:

Know more about Doyoung's solo career and first Asia tour

Doyoung who debuted with the popular boy band NCT in April 2016, soon rose to fans’ attention with his unique visuals and vocal prowess. Many fans rank him the second among all NCT members, followed by Taeil who also boasts great vocal skills.

On April 22, 2024, Doyoung made his highly-anticipated solo debut with his first studio album YOUTH. It features a total of 10 songs including the title track Little Light, Beginning, From Little Wave, Time Machine (feat. NCT’s Mark and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon), Serenade, Rewind, Warmth, Lost in California, Rest, and Dallas Love Field.

His debut full-length solo album further demonstrated his vocal abilities, helping him cement his name in the crowded K-pop industry.

Following the success of his album, Doyoung embarked on his first solo Asia tour Dear Youth. On May 25, 2024, he kicked off the first concert in Seoul and then visited Japan’s Tokyo, Yokohama, and Osaka.

He is now set to visit Tokyo, Nagoya, Hong Kong, and Bangkok, wrapping up his first solo concert in Jakarta on September 21, 2024.

