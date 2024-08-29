Taeil’s fans close accounts, burn photocards after ex-NCT member undergoes investigation for sexual crime

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

On August 28, 2024 KST, it was announced that Taeil was removed from NCT due to an “unspecified sex crime.” Shortly after the announcement, NCT members began unfollowing Taeil, with Taeyong going so far as to remove photos featuring Taeil.

NCT fans have taken swift action following the shocking news. Many fans have expressed their outrage on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), with some even destroying Taeil’s photocards. Several fan accounts dedicated to Taeil on X have been closed, with supporters withdrawing their backing and offering support to others. Additionally, Taeil’s China Bar announced its closure in response to the news.

Fans have even begun destroying merchandise featuring the idol, including setting photocards on fire. Some fans have shared their own similar actions in response, while others have commented that the idol is "innocent until proven guilty." The withdrawal of support is also evident in his Instagram following. Previously boasting over 6 million followers, his count has now dropped to around 5.2 million, marking a loss of over 800,000 followers so far.

Many fans have taken the scandal and the statement released very seriously, and their actions reflect this strong stance. The decision follows a recent scandal that has significantly impacted the K-pop group. This move has elicited strong reactions from fans, who are expressing their anger and disappointment by destroying merchandise and burning photocards as a way to show solidarity with the victims.

On August 28, SM Entertainment announced that Taeil had been removed from NCT due to unspecified sexual crimes. The Bangbae Police Station confirmed to KBS that Taeil was booked for these offenses in June, though no further details were provided.

On August 29, SM Entertainment released a statement addressing speculations about a cover-up regarding former NCT member Taeil's alleged sex offense. The agency clarified that both Taeil and the agency were informed of the charges and criminal investigation in mid-August. They also noted that Taeil was summoned for police questioning on August 28.

The Bangbae Police Station confirmed that the criminal report against Taeil was filed in June and that the investigation is ongoing. While some internet rumors suggested the case involved a minor or illegal filming, these rumors were debunked as the police revealed that the victim is an adult woman.

Taeil was the main vocalist of NCT, renowned for his powerful and expressive voice. He was a key member of several NCT units, including NCT 127 and NCT U. Taeil made his debut in 2016 with NCT 127.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: NCT ZONE’s official account drops statement following Taeil’s sex crime accusations; Weverse updates group’s cover photo