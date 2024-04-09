NCT or Neo Culture Technology was formed by SM Entertainment, and they were introduced in the year 2016. This project is the company’s one of the most ambitious which is done on a large scale. Consisting of a total of 26 members, it is indeed the largest K-pop group in the industry. Moreover, the group is currently divided into six subunits, which makes it even more intriguing and adds a layer of curiosity to their concept.

CONCEPT

The concept of the group is very simple, it is global, experimental, and limitless. During the time of their debut, NCT was the only group that adopted such a concept, which attracted more fans towards them. Moreover, NCT was the first boy band to debut under SM Entertainment after EXO, which put a lot of pressure on them to achieve the same greatness as their seniors. Let us discuss the concept in more detail.

The global part of the concept comes from the addition of members who do not just belong to South Korea but are from all over the world. A total of eight nationalities are represented in the group, namely, Korea, the USA, Canada, China, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Talents from various countries have come together to train under one roof and create incredible music together. By bringing in people from all over the world, it has also attracted a lot of fans from globally and brought the world closer together than before.

On the other hand, the experimental factor is the entire existence of the group. To try something new in the industry requires experimentation which comes with a lot of risk. Experimentation is always a gamble, it is either a hit or a miss, but NCT has consistently maintained its commitment to follow the concept thoroughly, which has garnered them a dedicated fanbase. Moreover, they are also constantly experimenting with their music. The songs they release are extremely different from the industry’s usual releases, which makes them stand out from the rest.

Lastly, the limitless aspect of the concept comes from the fact that there is no limit to how many members can join the group. Moreover, there is also no restriction on a member's nationality as well. Moreover, there is also no limit to how far they can go to try something new and unique in terms of their style, music, and so on.

SUB-UNITS

The group is comprised of six subunits, and the members are divided according to their talents and abilities in each unit. Although they are a huge group, they do not usually perform together, but they release a studio album each year where all the members contribute. Resonance and Universe are two of the albums on which every member came together to make music.

The six subunits include: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, NCT DoJaeJung, and NCT Wish

The first subunit that debuted was NCT U, or NCT United, which consisted of the members, Taeil, Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, and Mark. However, the concept of the group is that it does not have a fixed line-up, and different members come together to make new music. The line-ups change with every comeback, which keeps the releases exciting, and the fans get to see different members performing together.

The second subunit was called NCT 127 and is comprised of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan. They made their debut with the extended play NCT #127. The group is widely known for their unique songs and experimental beats, which have often led to discourse in the community. Regardless, they have managed to garner immense fame and appreciation for their spirit to continuously step out of their comfort zone.

Another sub-unit was introduced, and it consists only of the Chinese members of the group. The group was named WayV, and the members of the group are Kun, Ten, Winwin, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang. Lucas was also part of the group but due to major controversies, he parted ways with the group and is now a solo artist under the company. The group’s song Love Talk gained immense recognition among the fans, especially the English version of the song.

NCT DREAM remains the group that consists of the youngest members. It includes Mark, Haechan, Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. The group is not just the most successful subunit in NCT; they are leading the fourth-gen boy groups. From selling millions of copies in each comeback to garnering massive streams and views on their albums, they are emerging as one of the top groups in the industry.

Moreover, two new sub-units have been newly formed: NCT DoJaeJung, which is made up of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. They made their debut in 2023 with the album Perfume. The other group is the Japanese sub-unit, and it consists of Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo, and Sakuya. BoA is one of the producers of the group and is known to have a massive influence in Japan. They made their debut with the track Wish earlier in 2024.

Currently, the group will be starting their mandatory enlistments soon which will ultimately put the group on hiatus for some time. However, the great work that they have left for the fans is enough for everyone to wait until they return as a whole. NCT has given us amazing music in the last 8 years which should be celebrated for a long time.

