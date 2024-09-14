NCT’s Jaehyun announces LP version of debut solo album titled J; to release on October 28

NCT’s Jaehyun recently made his solo debut with the album titled J on August 6, 2024. Following its release, the artist has announced that he will be dropping the LP version on October 28, 2024. The vinyl records will be available for the fans to purchase soon.

On September 13, 2024, SM Entertainment announced that NCT’s Jaehyun will be releasing the LP version of his debut solo album, J. The LP is an abbreviation for Long Play which is used to describe a full-length album available on vinyl. The new versions will be available to purchase for fans on October 28, 2024.

The name of the album signifies the first initial of the artist’s name and he previously revealed that he usually writes ‘J’ on all his belongings. Furthermore, the album consists of 8 tracks, with Smoke as the lead single available in both Korean and English versions. Ahead of the album’s official release, two pre-release songs dropped titled Roses and Dandelion. The rest of the B-side tracks include Flamin’ Hot Lemon, Completely, Easy, and Can’ Get You.

Jaehyun debuted as a member of NCT in 2016 and has been part of the sub-unit NCT 127 since then. Recently, he has also been part of a new sub-unit called NCT DoJaeJung, which includes Doyoung and Jungwoo.

The sub-unit released their first album, Perfume, in 2023. The artist has also been part of NCT 127’s full group comeback and released the album Walk in 2024. He also previously released two solo songs as part of the NCT Lab project, Forever Only and Horizon.

The K-pop star ventured into the world of acting in 2022 with Dear M, which is a college romance television series with a total of 12 episodes. He is also set to make his big screen debut with the movie You Will Die in 6 Hours. Additionally, he is also cast in the K-drama titled I Believe You and the production is currently in the works.

