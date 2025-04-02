Who is Tamanna Katoch? All about the model grabbing more eyeballs than Janhvi Kapoor for her ramp walk

Janhvi Kapoor’s ramp walk at the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week that was held on March 29, 2025, stirred the internet. Nonetheless, another name that has been getting a significant amount of attention from the special evening is that of Tamanna Katoch, the model who was walking behind the actress. Here is all you want to know about her.

Tamanna Katoch is a New Delhi based model. Not much information about her is yet available on the internet, but according to her LinkedIn profile, she completed her schooling from Queen Mary's School, Tis Hazari. She later pursued her graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication from Lingaya's Lalita Devi Institute of Management & Sciences college, from which she graduated in 2018.

It is said that she started following her passion for modeling since her college days, while she started walking ramp walks for various college fests, events, and fashion shows. Before rising to fame, Tamanna interned at a new agency for a month, and later in the year 2018, she started working with a PR agency by the name, Communications Inc.

Before grabbing eyeballs at the latest fashion show, she has been a face for renowned fashion designers including Manish Malhotra, Falguni Shane Peacock, Ankita Jain, Sulakshna Monga and more. In addition to this, she has also featured in the brand campaigns of mobile phones and clothing brands.

Tamanna keeps her social media presence low-key yet significant. Boasting of her professional achievements, her Instagram bio expresses her attitude towards life as "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication" where she also enjoys over 16.6 k followers.

For the uninformed, Tamanna walked for Rahul Mishra at the coveted fashion evening. She served looks gorgeous in a black body-con dress with a slide slit. She carried high heels and completed her overall appearance with a sleek, wet hair look. It was Katoch’s elegance that left the internet users impressed.

