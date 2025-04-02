Box Office: Salman Khan’s Sikandar sells 1M tickets on BookMyShow, is 2M a possible target?

As the fans waited eagerly for Salman Khan’s Sikandar to release on the big screen, the film released with a decent hype from the fans and the neutral cinegoers. As of the latest update for the film, this Salman Khan movie has successfully sold over 1 Million tickets sold on BookMyShow.

Sikandar Box Office Trending Till Date

The film is just 3 days into its release but as per its current trending at the box office, Sikandar has raced past a major part of its box office potential being a Sunday release followed by 2 days of Eid. The current 3 day box office collection for this Salman Khan film stands at Rs 70.5 crores India nett.

Post its initial 3 days, the mixed to negative word of mouth is expected to take over the public expectations which is most likely going to generate disinterest among the audience for the film. For the same reason, a major drop at the box office for the Salman Khan starrer on its day 4 is expected.

Is 2M Tickets on BookMyShow a possible target for Sikandar?

A notable mention here is that Sikandar day 3 India nett stood at Rs 18.5 crore, showing another big drop post its Eid holiday India nett of Rs 27 crores on Day 2. With the same trending, hitting the mark of 2M tickets sold on BookMyShow is very unlikely unless a miracle happens in favour of this A.R. Murugadoss directorial. For a record, the recent Vicky Kaushal blockbuster Chhaava sold over 12M tickets on BookMyShow over its lifetime run.

With its current average run, the film is eyeing to touch Rs 100 crore India nett this week as this A.R. Murugadoss is not competing against any other box office giant in India. Meanwhile, the same trending won’t stay the same forever as Sunny Deol’s upcoming Pan India action entertainer Jaat is set to release on 10th April.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj in the lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

