Sangeeth Shobhan's MAD Square roars at Box Office with Rs 52 crore worldwide gross in 5 Days

Who would have thought that a film without a heroine like the usual would shake the box office like a raging storm? This festival season, MAD Square has defied expectations and raced ahead with an electrifying Rs 52 crore worldwide collection in just five days. With Sangeeth Shobhan, Vishnu Oi, Narne Nithin, and Ram Nithin leading the madness, director Kalyan Shankar and producer Sithara Entertainments have delivered a film that refuses to slow down. Add to that Thaman’s pulsating background score and Bheems Ceciroleo’s addictive song tracks, and you have a winning formula that audiences can’t resist.

From its opening day haul of Rs 16 crore to its unstoppable weekend momentum, Mad Square has shattered all doubts. Even after an HD version leaked online, the film continues to pack theatres, proving that solid content and humour always win. Netflix has secured its OTT rights, though fans will have to wait a bit longer for its digital release.

What makes Mad Square stand out? For starters, it flips the script by having no lead heroine but still delivers four special songs featuring different starlets. The film’s comedy, vibrant friendship dynamics, and the much-loved Goa episode have kept audiences hooked.

Producer Naga Vamsi, at a recent press meet, revealed that the distributors are thrilled with the box office performance. With collections soaring high, ticket prices are now dropping to regular rates, making it easier for young audiences to enjoy the madness on the big screen. Especially, the Swathi Reddy song, featuring Reba Monica John, turned into a chartbuster even before release. And the other unreleased song, features Priyanka Jawalkar in an explosive avatar, and that too clicked big time inside theatres. The comedic timing of actor Sunil and the seamless chemistry between the leads added to the entertainment explosion.

With Mad Square now ruling the charts, Sithara Entertainments cements its position in Tollywood after the blockbuster success of Tillu Square featuring Siddu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran, Neha Shetty under the direction of Mallik Ram. And here’s the best part. Producer Naga Vamsi has already confirmed that both DJ Tillu and MAD franchises will have third instalments. The madness isn’t over yet!

