Sulli’s brother implies Kim Soo Hyun has ‘a lot to clean up’ after press briefing on Kim Sae Ron dating controversy

Late actress Sulli’s brother, Choi Dae Hee, is not holding back. With each passing day, he has been growing more vocal. On April 1, 2025, he took to social media to share a post featuring a profile labeled “Jinri’s former manager.” The small image appeared to belong to someone who had worked with Sulli during her lifetime. Alongside it, he left a cryptic message: “It seems like there’s a lot to sort out.” Was that an indirect hit to Kim Soo Hyun after his press briefing?

Netizens quickly flooded the comment section with messages of support. One user wrote, “Good, continue. We support you.” Another commented, “Everyone needs to know what happened to Sulli.”

Choi Dae Hee has been raising concerns about the struggles Sulli faced during her life. He also started questioning events surrounding Sulli’s role in the movie Real, where Kim Soo Hyun was the lead actor. Specifically, he pointed out discrepancies regarding a bed scene, questioning why a stunt double was present. In a previous post, he indirectly stated that after all these years, he seeks the truth—not Kim Soo Hyun’s version of events.

Recently, Kim Soo Hyun held a press conference to address the Kim Sae Ron dating controversy. He denied ever dating the actress during her high school years and announced a 12 billion KRW (approximately USD 8 million) defamation lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron’s aunt and the YouTube channel Garosero, accusing them of spreading false claims.

Following this, Sulli's brother shared his reaction on social media. “I watched with a blank expression. There’s no need to curse at him, and I’m not shocked. I don’t know if Kim Soo Hyun’s tears were acting or real. I keep wondering why he refuses to admit it. It seems like a calculated move. He says he’s afraid of losing things because he has a lot, but I don’t understand what exactly he feels wronged about.”

He also criticized Kim Soo Hyun for bringing up his “star status” in the discussion, stating that the actor’s current situation is simply a result of his “own karma.”

He continued, “If he had just apologized, it wouldn’t have escalated to this point. He should’ve admitted it was wrong to date a minor, apologized, and ended it there.”

