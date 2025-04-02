Veera Dheera Sooran collects Rs 28 crore till Monday; Crucial test at the Box Office today

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram is widely known for his cult performances and immersive roles. He is one of the few actors in the South who dares to take on roles that others wouldn’t, from intense action-packed characters to psychological, raw, and rustic portrayals. Yet again, he delivers with Veera Dheera Sooran.

Even after facing unexpected setbacks on the Opening Day, Veera Dheera Sooran posted a five-day cumulative total of approximately ₹28.75 crore gross in India, boosted by the Ugadi and Ramzan holidays. Tamil Nadu’s gross stands at approximately ₹22.5 crore as of the first Monday. With the festival period over, Wednesday marks the real test for the film as to how well it performs on working days, which will determine its long-term box office prospects. Despite the hurdles, the film continues to perform well and is expected to close at around ₹50 crore, while his previous release Thangalaan wrapped up its theatrical run with ₹72 crore gross from the worldwide Box Office.

On the day of release, the film faced unexpected legal challenges that led to the cancellation of morning shows and matinees of Veera Dheera Sooran across the nation. B4U Entertainment filed a petition with the Delhi High Court, regarding the film's OTT rights, claiming that the producers had not honoured their agreement to sell these rights before the theatrical release. The issue was settled by the afternoon, and all major multiplexes and single screens were able to screen only two shows on the Opening Day.

Coming to the story, Chiyaan Vikram portrays Kaali, a reformed gangster who now runs a provision store. The whole plot revolves around Kaali being drawn back into the criminal underworld during a local temple festival in Madurai. As tensions escalate between Police Officer Arunagiri (played by S. J. Suryah) and other gangsters, Kaali is forced to confront his past to protect his loved ones. All the plot happens in just one night and while the story is little known, the execution had its share of brilliance.

However, for an actor of Chiyaan Vikram’s calibre and bandwidth, these stories are somehow not doing justice. While content-driven films are important, a blend of commercial appeal and strong storytelling might do the right thing for him, as fans are expecting their heartthrob to crash into the ₹500-1000 crore club like his contemporaries.

