Val Kilmer Death: Batman Forever Star Remembered with Heartfelt Tributes from Josh Brolin, Michael Mann, Josh Gad, and More

Val Kilmer, the talented and popular actor with iconic performances in movies like Top Gun, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Batman Forever, and more, has died at the age of 65. Tributes from celebrities have started to pour in remembering the iconic actor.

The entertainment industry moved swiftly to pay their respects, with moving tributes pouring in. Filmmaker Michael Mann, who had directed Kilmer in Heat, marveled at the actor's boundless talent, lauding his talent for infusing his characters with nuance and depth.

Mann stated to The Hollywood Reporter, "While working with Val on Heat, I always marveled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character. After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news."

Josh Brolin posted a moving message on Instagram, remembering Kilmer as a bold and innovative spirit who would be greatly missed. He took to Instagram to write, "See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker."

Brolin added, "There’s not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts."

Jason Momoa reacted to Brolin's post, adding tearful emojis in a comment, alongside fans who mourned the loss of the actor.

Top Gun's official X account posted, "Remembering Val Kilmer, whose indelible cinematic mark spanned genres and generations. RIP Iceman."

Advertisement

On Bluesky, Mike Drucker complimented Kilmer's talent for bringing any material he was working on to new heights. Drucker wrote, "Val Kilmer felt like an actor who, no matter what the material, always understood the assignment."

Josh Gad also offered tribute to Kilmer for making so many childhood memories and described him as a true icon. "RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon," Gad wrote on Instagram.

Val Kilmer passed away on Tuesday due to pneumonia, a complication of his long struggle with throat cancer, as revealed to The New York Times by his daughter Mercedes.

ALSO READ: Who was Val Kilmer? Know about Top Gun and Batman Forever star who died at 65 from Pneumonia