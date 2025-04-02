‘Hurt’ Sharmila Tagore breaks silence as BCCI considers retiring Pataudi trophy: ‘If they want or doesn’t want to remember Tiger’s legacy…’

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is one of the most celebrated stars of her era, with a lasting legacy in cinema. Her marriage to cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968 was the talk of the town at that time. Now, reports suggest that the BCCI is considering retiring the trophy named after Pataudi, which has reportedly left the actress feeling hurt. Speaking on the matter, she shared that it is entirely up to the BCCI whether they choose to remember Tiger's legacy.

While Mansoor Ali Khan ‘Tiger’ Pataudi’s legacy has been well-preserved over the years, reports suggest that the BCCI and ECB are considering retiring the Pataudi Trophy. Although the move has not been finalized, Sharmila Tagore has broken silence about her disappointment after her son, Saif Ali Khan, was informed about it.

She told Hindustan Times, “I haven’t heard from them, but the ECB has sent a letter to Saif that they are retiring the trophy. If the BCCI wants to or does not want to remember Tiger’s legacy, it is for them to decide.” The portal also shared that she is ‘hurt’ by the decision.

Meanwhile, an official statement from the BCCI on the potential retirement of the Pataudi Trophy is still awaited.

The Pataudi Trophy is awarded to the winner of the Test cricket series between India and England. Given in honor of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s significant contributions to the sport, the trophy also celebrated the lasting legacy of his father, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi.

Earlier, in an interview with The Indian Express, Sharmila Tagore reflected on the transformative impact of marriage and motherhood on her public persona. While her wedding brought her newfound respect, she felt an even stronger connection with people after embracing motherhood.

She recalled a visit to Hyderabad where a gathering quickly formed upon her arrival. However, the crowd’s energy soon shifted, not out of mere admiration but genuine care. She added that people offered her a seat and ensured her son’s comfort, displaying a warmth rooted in the shared experience of parenthood.

