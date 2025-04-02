Fact check: BTS’ V caught kissing girlfriend BLACKPINK’s Jennie? Truth behind viral update gets revealed

In late March 2025, the K-pop community was thrown into a frenzy after an anonymous source, claiming to be a former YG Entertainment employee, started leaking alleged private information about some of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea. Among the supposed leaks was a particularly explosive claim: an alleged intimate photo of BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ V sharing a kiss.

The leaked image, which surfaced on social media platform X, quickly spread like wildfire, garnering over 300,000 views in a matter of hours. Given that Jennie and V have been at the center of dating rumors for years, fueled by previous leaked photos that sparked widespread speculation, many fans initially found the claim somewhat believable. The alleged whistleblower further intensified the situation by hinting that they possessed additional unreleased pictures of the two.

However, the buzz surrounding the supposed scandalous leak was short-lived. Within hours, keen-eyed fans and social media users began dissecting the image, comparing it to past celebrity photos. It didn’t take long before someone pointed out the striking resemblance between the alleged Jennie-V photo and a well-documented image of Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper kissing model Irina Shayk back in 2015. The similarities were undeniable, leading to widespread accusations that the viral ‘leak’ was nothing more than a recycled or manipulated image.

The revelation prompted swift backlash from both K-pop fans and neutral observers, many of whom expressed frustration over the repeated invasion of Jennie and V’s privacy. Some also condemned the spread of unverified rumors, arguing that such baseless accusations only contribute to unnecessary speculation and harassment.

This is not the first time the two global stars have been linked together. Dating rumors between Jennie and V initially emerged in 2022 after multiple alleged photos of them surfaced online. While some images were later proven to be edited or AI-generated, others fueled ongoing speculation about their relationship. Despite the continuous scrutiny, neither Jennie’s nor V’s respective agencies have explicitly confirmed or denied the rumors, choosing to remain silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, the alleged leaker, who had claimed to have more ‘exclusive’ content related to top idols, has come under fire for spreading misinformation. Many netizens are now questioning their credibility, suspecting that they fabricated the claims for attention or to stir controversy within the K-pop industry.

As the dust settles, fans of both Jennie and V are urging others to be more discerning when it comes to such leaks. While the internet is no stranger to gossip and speculation, this incident serves as yet another reminder of how quickly false information can spread and how important it is to fact-check before believing everything seen online.

