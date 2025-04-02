Are Blake Lively and Joanna Gaines Feuding Amid Former’s Legal War with Justin Baldoni? Know About Alleged Hotel Row

Blake Lively is no stranger to Hollywood drama, but this time, her feud isn’t with a co-star—it’s with home design mogul Joanna Gaines. Following a stay at Hotel 1928, the Waco, Texas, property owned by Gaines and her husband, Chip Gaines, Lively allegedly clashed with hotel staff and guests over privacy concerns, leading to rising tensions between the two celebrities.

The conflict reportedly began when Lively checked into Hotel 1928 while in town promoting her upcoming film, Another Simple Favor. Known for valuing her privacy, the Gossip Girl star was said to be furious when hotel staff failed to protect her anonymity during her stay.

The situation escalated when a hotel guest, Kaitlyn Cooper, filmed Lively in the hotel lobby. According to Cooper’s account to the Daily Mail, Lively retaliated the next morning by following her to her car, filming her license plate, and circling the vehicle. This behavior seemed out of character for Lively, who has always expressed a desire to stay out of the public eye.

A hotel staff member also weighed in on the controversy, suggesting that Lively expected special treatment. “There was no red carpet, no closed-off floor,” the employee said. “She walked through the lobby just like everyone else. If she wanted privacy, she sure didn’t act like it.”

Lively has previously expressed admiration for Joanna Gaines, even mentioning in 2016 that the two exchanged texts and creative ideas. As recently as last fall, the trio was spotted together in New York City, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration. However, after this alleged incident, insiders doubt that Gaines will be eager to reconnect with Lively anytime soon.

With tensions brewing between the Hollywood A-lister and the home renovation queen, the future of their friendship remains uncertain. As Lively continues to navigate both personal and legal battles, it remains to be seen whether she and Gaines will be able to mend their relationship—or if this feud will mark the end of their once-friendly connection.

