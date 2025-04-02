Lal Salaam OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal’s sports action film online after a year of its release

Lal Salaam is a Tamil sports action film that hit the big screens on February 9, 2024. Directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the movie was well-received by audiences due to Rajinikanth's star power. While viewers had been waiting for over a year for its OTT release, we now finally have an update.

When and where to watch Lal Salaam

According to Filmibeat, Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam will start streaming on Sun NXT from April 4. Those who want to enjoy this film from the comfort of their homes can watch it online on this platform.

Official trailer and plot of Lal Salaam

The story of Lal Salaam revolves around Thirunavukarasu, known as Thiru, and Shamsuddin who are skilled cricket players from Murarbad. Despite belonging to different religions, they share a friendly rivalry. Their fathers, Manickam and Mohideen Bhai, have a strong bond. As elections approach, Raj, a politician’s son, takes advantage of their rivalry. He manipulates the situation, leading to a heated match where Thiru injures Shamsuddin. This incident sparks communal tensions. Raj escalates the conflict by targeting lower-caste families and disrupting the Thiruvizha.

Banished from his village, Thiru seeks refuge in nearby towns. He plays cricket to raise funds for the temple cart. In search of more money, he heads to Bombay. There, he unknowingly rescues Shamsuddin during another religious riot, bringing an end to their feud. Meanwhile, Mohideen finances the Thayr, but Raj retaliates by destroying it. Raj’s pregnant wife, Ammani, discovers his misdeeds. She compels him to surrender. In the end, Hindus and Muslims in Murarbad reconcile. They restore peace and celebrate Thiruvizha together.

Cast and crew of Lal Salaam

The film is directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, with a screenplay by her and Vishnu Rangasamy. The story is written by Vishnu Rangasamy and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah. It features a star cast including Rajinikanth in an extended cameo role alongside Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. The cinematography is handled by Vishnu Rangasamy, while B. Pravin Baaskar serves as the editor. The music is composed by AR Rahman.

