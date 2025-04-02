Did you know R Madhavan once took break from acting after a Swiss farmer disapproved of him dancing in orange pants and green shirt?

R. Madhavan opened up about stepping away from acting after feeling disillusioned with his profession. Recalling a particular incident, he shared that while shooting outdoors in Switzerland, a Swiss farmer’s look of utter disdain left a lasting impact on him. The moment triggered him, and he got offended, which prompted him to take a break and explore the country on foot.

In a conversation with India TV, R Madhavan revealed that he was no longer connecting with the projects he was working on. Instead, he was merely following industry advice, which suggested that he needed to cater to audiences in tier 2 and tier 3 cities

The Shaitaan actor shared that he felt the need to take a break from acting after experiencing disillusionment with the kind of work he was doing. Recalling an incident from a film shoot in Switzerland, he described wearing bright orange pants and a green shirt while performing a dance sequence for a Tamil song in the middle of the road.

During the shoot, the 3 Idiots actor noticed a Swiss farmer watching him with a look of disdain, shaking his head in disapproval. Initially, he felt offended and had an urge to prove himself, thinking that if the farmer visited Chennai, he would understand his stature.

However, the moment made him realize that he was quite literally "dancing to other people’s tunes," which led him to rethink his career choices.

Madhavan reflected on his versatility and felt that he should be doing more with his life rather than limiting himself. He realized that despite having multiple talents, he wasn’t showcasing them in his films. Instead, he was solely focused on appealing to audiences in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Acknowledging this as a misstep, he recognized that there was no reason for him to portray himself in a certain way, as he neither lacked financial stability nor came across as uneducated under any scrutiny.

He recalled that one morning, his wife pointed out that he was working as if he wanted to escape from it, to which he agreed. Determined to think about his perspective, he decided to step away from the industry entirely.

He stopped all acting commitments, including advertisements, and even grew a beard to blend in while traveling. Through these travels, he observed how people, including rickshaw drivers, communicated and what truly mattered to them. Madhavan credited four years of introspection as the foundation for the choices he makes today.

