NCT's Yuta announces solo debut along with showcase tour HOPE starting October 5

NCT's Yuta will be making his solo debut in Japan later this year and will also be embarking on a solo tour. Yuta is a Japanese member of the NCT group and a vocalist in the NCT 127 group and the rotational group NCT U.

NCT 127 made their latest comeback with WALK which was released on July 15 and the group is currently actively engaged with promotional activities.

On August 5, SM Entertainment announced that NCT member Yuta will be making his debut as a soloist in Japan in the latter half of this year. Additionally, he would also be holding his debut showcase tour HOPE starting October 5. The tour will kick off at Fukuoka and continue to Hyogo on October 9 to 10, Aichi on October 13, Tokyo on October 17 to 18, and Osaka on October 26 to 27.

See the poster with the details of Yuta's upcoming tour below.

NCT is a boy band known for its unique concept as the group has unlimited members divided into sub-units like NCT 127, NCT U, NCT Dream, Wish and WayV. Each of these units targets different music styles and demographics. NCT blends diverse genres, themes, and styles to create something new. The group currently has 26 members.

Yuta is a permanent member of the fixed group NCT 127 which also includes Taeil, Taeyoung, Johnny, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo, and currently inactive member WinWin. They are known for their dynamic music and powerful performances. Some of their hits include Simon Says and Kick It. Their track, Cherry Bomb, was their claim to fame.

Advertisement

He has participated in tracks like Rain Day and Misfit as a part of NCT U.

Yuta has worked as an actor in Japanese dramas like Cool Doji Danshi and Cool Doji Danshi: Bokura no Koibana in which he took the main role. He also worked in the 2022 film High&Low: The Worst X

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN confirms October 2024 comeback; to release 12th mini-album ahead of RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR