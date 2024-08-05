SEVENTEEN confirms October 2024 comeback; to release 12th mini-album ahead of RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR

SEVENTEEN is preparing for a new album release. Their agency PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed that the group will make a spring comeback with their 12th mini-album. In addition, the agency also unveiled the group’s activity schedule for the second half of 2024 including a world tour.

On August 5, PLEDIA Entertainment took to SEVENTEEN’s official Weverse account and published a new notice. The agency unveiled many exciting plans lined up for the group in the second half of 2024.

It has been confirmed that the K-pop ensemble is set to release their 12th mini-album this October. They are working on unveiling it in front of the fans as soon as possible. Although the exact date for the release is yet to be disclosed, CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s fandom name) are absolutely overjoyed to get this surprising news.

Meanwhile, apart from a new album release, the thirteen-piece group is also set to embark on a tour series titled SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR. Following the new EP release in October, the boy band will kick off the tour, visiting major cities across Asia and the United States.

SEVENTEEN is looking forward to performing their new songs in this tour concert. Additionally, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that the group will release a single album in Japan and then hold a dome tour in the country.

The agency has reiterated that SEVENTEEN looks forward to connecting with CARATs through this exciting lineup of many activities.

Advertisement

In particular, this will mark the group’s new album release a year after their 11th EP SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN was unveiled. Although on April 29, 2024, they released a compilation album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, fans are excited to listen to new songs from the group that will be included in the 12th EP.

In addition, SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR also marks the group’s first world tour after BE THE SUN, which took place in 2022.

PLEDIS Entertainment stated that details regarding the release and their upcoming world tour will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, following the release of their best album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, the thirteen-piece group successfully held a stadium tour SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ AGAIN across cities in South Korea and Japan.

ALSO READ: G-Dragon to launch JusPeace Foundation to combat drug abuse and support artistic talent; Report