NewJeans’ agency receives response from UK Band Shakatak regarding ongoing Bubble Gum track’s plagiarism controversy; Know details

Shakatak, the UK-based band that accused NewJeans of plagiarism, has issued a response following ADOR's denial of the accusations. Previously, Shakatak alleged that NewJeans plagiarized their song Easier Said Than Done for NewJeans' latest release titled Bubble Gum. ADOR, the agency representing NewJeans, refuted these claims and responded to WISE MUSIC GROUP, challenging them to provide evidence supporting the plagiarism accusations.

Shakatak responds to NewJeans’ claims regarding plagiarism

On July 18, the English music label WISE MUSIC GROUP reportedly filed a letter of claim accusing NewJeans of plagiarizing Shakatak's song Easier Said Than Done in their recent release, Bubble Gum. The label demanded that NewJeans cease using the song and compensate Shakatak for the rightful revenue owed.

In response, ADOR, the agency representing NewJeans, denied the plagiarism allegations and sent a reply to WISE MUSIC GROUP requesting evidence to substantiate the accusations. On July 19, Shakatak issued an official statement on their social media platforms in response to ADOR's demand. The statement disclosed that WISE MUSIC GROUP was actively investigating the case and had engaged a musicologist to assist in substantiating their allegations.

In their statement, the group said “To all our fans and friends in Korea thank you for all your comments about the usage of ‘Easier Said Than Done’ in several recent songs. Our publishing company Wise Music Group is on the case and has employed a musicologist to take this further. We will keep you posted”

More about NewJeans’ track Bubble Gum

The letter emphasized several key points, including the cessation of using the disputed material, the disclosure of profits related to its use, the transfer of rights, provision of written assurances, and compensation for any damages incurred from ADOR.

Bubble Gum is a pop and R&B track featuring lyrics in both English and Korean. The accompanying music video depicts the members enjoying a summer day, engaging in activities such as blowing bubbles, crafting friendship bracelets, creating balloon animals, and playing with soap bubbles and marbles in different settings.

