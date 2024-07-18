ADOR denies English band Shakatak's plagiarism accusations against NewJeans over Bubble Gum track; demands analysis

ADOR, the agency representing NewJeans, has responded to recent allegations of plagiarism regarding their song Bubble Gum. Following an exclusive report on July 18 KST, representatives of the English jazz-funk band Shakatak claimed that the song Bubble Gum by NewJeans infringed on their copyright. ADOR has firmly denied these accusations of plagiarism.

NewJeans agency denies plagiarism accusations

According to a report by Munhwa Ilbo, the English music publishing company WISE MUSIC GROUP hired a South Korean law firm in June of this year. Subsequently, they sent a Letter of Claim to six recipients, including ADOR, alleging that NewJeans had plagiarized Shakatak's 1981 song Easier Said Than Done in their song Bubble Gum.

As the British label holds the copyright to Shakatak's track, they asserted that NewJeans' use constitutes copyright infringement. They demanded immediate actions, including the cessation of the song's use by the group.

In response to the claims made by Shakatak, ADOR has released a statement refuting the allegations. According to ADOR, Shakatak's legal team presented their claims on June 17, and ADOR's legal team responded promptly on June 21. ADOR asserted that their song Bubble Gum did not utilize Shakatak's compositions without permission. They have requested a credible analysis report to substantiate the plagiarism accusations.

Advertisement

As of now, Shakatak has indicated their intention to provide the analysis report soon, but it has not been received yet. ADOR maintains that the party making the allegations must furnish evidence of plagiarism, and they await Shakatak's response accordingly.

Listen to NewJeans' track here-

NewJeans gets accused of plagarism

Earlier today, a media report disclosed that Wise Music Group issued an official Letter of Claim in mid-June. The recipients included ADOR, its parent company HYBE, the Korea Music Copyright Association, and Sony Music Publishing Hong Kong Limited (Korea), among others.

According to a domestic law firm representing the British band Shakatak, they have asserted that the song Bubble Gum recorded by NewJeans infringes on copyright by including elements of Easier Said Than Done without permission. They have conducted verification and requested prompt action, including the cessation of the use of Bubble Gum.

The law firm has additionally requested a review of several issues related to the copyright infringement claim. These include halting the use of the song, reporting profits derived from its use, transferring rights to the rightful holder, providing a written guarantee, and compensating for damages incurred.

Advertisement

ADOR has been urged to take necessary actions to ensure compliance with these requests and to inform Wise Music Group directly within the specified seven-day deadline.

ALSO READ: NewJeans are girls in love living dreamy countryside life in playful, aesthetic music video for Bubble Gum; WATCH