NewJeans’ Danielle to feature on English track for older sister Olivia Marsh’s debut album; Report

NewJeans member Danielle is venturing on a new beginning. As per recent reports, she will be featured on a song for her older sister Olivia Marsh’s debut album. The song will be in English and the release details are yet to be confirmed.

On September 24, a Korean media outlet reported that Danielle is gearing up for her first song feature. She is set to collaborate with her older sister Olivia Marsh for her upcoming debut album. The song will be an English song as per reports. Neither ADOR nor Olivia’s agency MPLIFY has confirmed the news yet.

However, excitement runs high for the NewJeans member’s first feature on an artist’s song. In particular, Danielle is renowned for her vocal prowess with a strong grasp on both high and low tones. She has boasted about her live singing skills on many occasions. With her voice added to Olivia Marsh’s debut song, the upcoming release is expected to be a massive hit both domestically and internationally.

Meanwhile, previously it was confirmed that Olivia Marsh has signed with Warner Music Korea’s global label MPLIFY.

Danielle is a popular Australian-born K-pop idol who made her first TV appearance as a child star in tvN’s Rainbow Kindergarten. At the age of 15, while still in middle school, she became a K-pop trainee.

On July 22, 2022, she made her debut with NewJeans and their debut single Attention, for which she participated in the songwriting process. In 2023, Danielle voiced Ariel in the Korean dub of The Little Mermaid live-action adaption and also recorded many songs for the film.

Apart from music, she also has a strong influence as a fashion and beauty influencer, working with top brands like Celine, Burberry, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, and more.

NewJeans is a popular K-pop girl group launched by HYBE’s subsidiary ADOR. Since its debut in 2022, the five-piece group has rapidly risen to fame with its catchy music and unique concept.

The current lineup consists of five talented members - Minji, Danielle, Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein. Some of their top hits include ETA, Super Shy, OMG, Cookie, Ditto, Cool with You, Attention, and more.

