GFRIEND confirms 10th debut anniversary reunion project in January 2025 returning 3 years after disbandment

GFRIEND, a disbanded girl group that was formed by LE SSERAFIM’s agency Source Music, is set to reunite in 2025. As per the latest updates, the K-pop ensemble is gearing up to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary in January. They will also reveal a new project as a special gift for fans.

On September 24, Source Music confirmed that GFRIEND is embarking on a new project with the intention of releasing it in January 2025, reuniting for their 10th debut anniversary.

“Next January, GFRIEND will be meeting fans with a project to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary. This project came to fruition thanks to the members' wishes to give Buddies a precious memory. We ask for your great anticipation and support," said the agency.

This new project will be handled by Source Music, the agency that launched the girl group in 2015 and stayed with them since their beginnings and growth.

Although GFRIEND has disbanded, it has been noted that they continued to maintain a good relationship with the company, leading to their collaboration once again in this upcoming project.

GFRIEND debuted on January 15, 2015, with six members: SinB, Umji, Eunha, Sowon, Yuju, and Yerin. With their first EP season of Glass, the girl group marked a promising start. In particular, the music video for the title track Glass Bead became a huge hit, ranking at 9 on YouTube’s 10 most-viewed K-pop Videos Around the World. In the same month, Billboard named them one of the Top 5 K-pop Artists to Watch in 2015.

GFRIEND continued their soaring success with the next releases like their second mini-album Flower Bud (2015) and third EP Snowflake (2016). With their third extended play, the girl group secured their first entry on the Billboard World Albums Chart, further solidifying their name in the global music scene.

After six years of a bright career, GFRIEND officially disbanded in May 2021 following the release of their third studio album and its hit lead single MAGO.

Since then, Sowon, Yuju, and Yerin have been focusing on their solo careers. Meanwhile, Umji, SinB, and Eunha signed with BPM Entertainment and then re-debuted as a trio with the new girl group VIVIZ.

