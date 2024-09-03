‘Was lost and anxious’: NewJeans’ Danielle reacts to Min Hee Jin’s dismissal as ADOR’s CEO

NewJeans’ agency ADOR has recently undergone a few management changes. Min Hee Jin has been dismissed as the CEO of the HYBE subsidiary, while internal director Kim Joo Young has been appointed in the position. Following the sudden changes, the girl group member Danielle talked about how she felt in the last few days.

On September 2, NewJeans’ Danielle shared her honest feelings with the fans on the Phoning app. Taking to the chatbox, she first apologized for not reaching for so long, “I needed time to think. Our Bunnies must have been worried and confused."

Further elaborating, the K-pop idol said that she was going through a lot after Min Hee Jin’s dismissal as the CEO of ADOR. “ I think I was a little lost! I was also anxious”, she penned.

In her next message, she showed her affection for Bunnies (NewJeans’ fandom name), saying that she always thought about them and how they were feeling amid the sudden changes, “ I wanted to always be happy and cheerful in front of Bunnies”, She continued showing her gratitude toward the fans before wishing a good night’s sleep.

The management changes in the group’s agency were not unforeseen. But the NewJeans members seem to have a special bond with Min Hee Jin. Even during her power battle with HYBE, they continued to show support for her, while their parents even raised their voices against the parent company.

Meanwhile, despite being dismissed as the CEO, Min Hee Jin will continue to be the group’s in-house director.

For the unversed, on August 27, after a long power battle, HYBE announced Min Hee Jin’s removal as ADOR’s CEO. She has been replaced by Kim Joo Young, who served as an internal director of the company.

Following the announcement, Min Hee Jin shocked everyone with her claims. Her side accused HYBE of unilaterally dismissing her from the position, stating that it was a grave violation of the shareholders’ agreement.

In addition, she also claimed that the decision to continue as NewJeans’ in-house director was also not discussed with her. However, HYBE denied all the claims, sharing that the board meeting about the management changes was planned according to Min Hee Jin's schedule.

