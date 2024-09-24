NewJeans and their parents hold emergency meeting with ADOR’s new CEO Kim Joo Young after bombshell livestream

NewJeans, the popular K-pop girl group, has held an emergency meeting with the new CEO of ADOR, Kim Joo Young, with their parents. This comes after their not long ago bombshell livestream and reportedly the members through this meeting have reiterated their demands.

On September 24, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports in an exclusive reported that the NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein along with their parents held an emergency meeting with ADOR’s new CEO Kim Joo Young on September 23 afternoon.

This meeting comes after NewJeans’ bombshell livestream was held 12 days ago where they demanded a reinstatement of Min Hee Jin and the issues they had with HYBE’s management of the group.

According to the music industry’s sources, the NewJeans members reiterated their demands to Kim Joo Young that they had previously made in the livestream that went on for over half an hour. It is being reported that the new ADOR CEO spoke according to the company policy which was announced when she took office.

The real outcome of this meeting between NewJeans members and their parents and Kim Joo Young is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, NewJeans created a new channel Nwjns on September 11 and demanded that the agency reinstate Min Hee Jin by Septembefr 25 KST which is tomorrow. Hanni also revealed discrimination towards them in HYBE (ADOR’s parent company) by saying they are ignored by managers and groups.

Advertisement

The members had added that when they took the issue to the new ADOR CEO, they were told to just ignore it and move on.

While Min Hee Jin resigned as the CEO of ADOR on August 27, 2024, and was to continue as an in-house director and producer of NewJeans. However, later the former CEO rejected the new production contract of ADOR as she cited it had unreasonable terms.

In the latest news, Min Hee Jin filed for an injunction to be reinstated as CEO of ADOR again while urging HYBE to think about NewJeans' future. On the other hand, HYBE’s CEO Lee Jae Sang had kept a strong foothold while saying they would follow rules in response to the NewJeans members’ demands in live.

ALSO READ: When BTS’ Jungkook went into shock after learning Jack Harlow's age: Here’s what happened