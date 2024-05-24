NewJeans’ How Sweet: ‘Thankyou for saving K-pop’ and more top fan 10 reactions to vibrant music video

NewJeans has released the much-anticipated music video for the new song How Sweet and the fans cannot help but show their excitement for it.

By Hrishita Das
Published on May 24, 2024  |  03:54 PM IST |  7.4K
NewJeans: courtesy of ADOR
Key Highlight
  • Fans show excitement over NewJeans' new song How Sweet
  • NewJeans is gearing up for their Japanese debut

NewJeans has released the music video for the new song How Sweet and the fans are ecstatic about it. The girl group is known for creating exciting yet nostalgic music videos, swooning fans with their playful charm. Moreover, the group is gearing up for their Japanese debut which will be released in the coming days.

Fans show excitement over NewJeans' new song How Sweet

On May 24, 2024, NewJeans has made their much-anticipated music video for the single titled How Sweet. It was announced that the group will be making their comeback with double single featuring four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, along with instrumental versions of both songs. They previously dropped the single Bubble Gum, along with the music video for it. 

The group brought back the classic Y2K style with the new song and took over summer with their iconic moves. The song is very well-received by fans and non-fans alike as well as the music video. With a fun and addictive choreography, the fans are already dancing along with the tune of the new track. Moreover, some fans are also expressing their love for the beautiful visuals and cinematography, transporting them to a new world. 

Check out Top 10 fan reactions for NewJeans' How Sweet music video











NewJeans is gearing up for their Japanese debut

Moreover, the group is also scheduled to make their official Japanese debut with another double single on June 21, 2024. It will consist of four tracks: the title track, Supernatural, and the B-side, Right Now, along with instrumental versions of both songs. Additionally, the group will be holding their first-ever Japanese fan meeting concert. The event is titled Bunnies Camp on June 26, 2024, and June 27, 2024. The concert will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. 

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation. In January 2023, the girl group released their first single album, OMG, which achieved commercial success with accompanying singles Ditto and OMG. They released their second EP, Get Up along with the singles: Super Shy, ETA, and Cool with You.

Watch How Sweet music video 


ALSO READ: NewJeans' How Sweet: 5 interesting moments you probably missed in the summery fresh music video

About The Author
Hrishita Das

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Credits: Twitter
