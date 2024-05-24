NewJeans' How Sweet: 5 interesting moments you probably missed in the summery fresh music video

NewJeans has finally dropped their highly anticipated music video of their title track How Sweet from the EP of the same name. The GG has established itself as one of the most influential girl groups of the new generation proven amazingly by its achievements.

The music video for How Sweet is a beautiful depiction of freedom and taking control in your own hands. The song has a fresh summery vibe which makes it more captivating and groovy, and much needed in the heat of 2024. Other than these, undoubtedly, NewJeans’ music video for How Sweet comes with secret treats and interesting moments that need your focus.

5 fascinating moments in NewJeans How Sweet music video

1. We see the world first from a dog’s eyes

The concept of How Sweet is quite fresh and captivates audiences in just seconds. One of the most fascinating aspects is the beginning. NewJeans manages to catch your full attention from the beginning where it sets off to do something new.

The moment the How Sweet MV begins, we enter a new world from a dog’s perspective we hear his breathing and see him sniffing his way through grass and other stuff to NewJeans whose car broke down in the middle of the road. We see his cute snout peeking through the bottom of the screen, observing the scene from his unique perspective.

2. It’s all in the perspective

The concept of perspective is enthralling and consuming. It reinstates how important and changing one’s perspective can be, everyone sees things from their point of view, and that changes it drastically.

We see NewJeans through a pigeon’s point of view too as they open the car door, or when it ruffles them to eat an insect. We then see the girls from the perspective of cows in the back of a truck. The interesting thing about the perspectives of animals is that they see everything and perceive it as much as humans do so NewJeans kind of wants to make them their fans as well.

Moreover, NewJeans is again and again seen conversing with them in ways. When we see the girls from the perspective of a spider through its web, we see the girls waving it bye.

Following it comes another similar point, where the NewJeans members are dancing in front of a railway crossing. Through the whole sequence, a point comes where we see them from inside of the train as passengers.

The game of perspectives is taken ahead when the screen divides in two and we see the girls from their eyes and others’ eyes like a pigeon, an old lady, and so on.

3. Traveling back to the 90s

Taking the theme of fresh summery vibes and the 90s ahead, NewJeans is seen entering an old candy shop which becomes a nostalgic reminder of the past. We see them picking up old toys, and candy rings and feasting on iconic candy pops.

The whole sequence in the shop brings a heartwarming nostalgic aura to the music video of How Sweet while also adding examples to the hook ‘How sweet it tastes…’

4. A new quantum world

A moment comes when the NewJeans members enter a new world through a series of stars and inexplicable objects that look like atoms. It seems like they enter a quantum world where only they exist, and they shine through their music and dance.

5. Catch the animated characters if you can

NewJeans usher in a new era of music and along with that their iconic style of next-door girl, jeans, t-shirt, and bubbly girl are heightened through these hidden animated characters.

These characters come and pop up through the How Sweet music video like an adorable game of catch me if you can. These animated characters are a cat, a bear, a butterfly, a spider and so many more. They also symbolize a world of magic that is just near you, a sort of happiness that we can find only if we want to see it.

In short, How Sweet by NewJeans is a perfect summer song with a summery and 90s vibe. It is addictive in the lyrics and beats and makes you wanna dance to it.

ALSO READ: NewJeans members' parents hire entertainment lawyer to file support petition for Min Hee Jin who confirms HYBE contract not in dispute