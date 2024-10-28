2024 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards Winners List: Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon, Go Min Si, DAY6, and more grab praise
The 2024 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards have finally unveiled the long list of winners. Cha Eun Woo, Go Min Si, Lee Je Hoon, and more stars have been honored with big titles.
The 2024 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards have announced the list of winners for this year. This prestigious festival recognizes talents from different entertainment fields and is organized by the partnership between the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency.
On October 28, the 2024 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards announced the list of winners through their social media platforms. This year, a total of 31 individuals (and team) were selected as recipients, who have helped the K-content reach the world with their latest works.
Check out the list of winners in different categories here:
Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s Commendation
- Actor Cha Eun Woo
- Actress Go Min Si
- Band DAY6
- Band Silica Gel
- Band JANNABI
- Actress Ahn Eun Jin
- Comedian Yoon Sung Ho
- Actress Jung Ho Yeon
- Director Yoon Jong Ho
Presidential Commendation
- Actor Jo Jung Suk
- Actress Yeom Hye Ran
- Guitarist Kim Mok Kyung,
- Musical actor Hong Kwang Ho
- Film director Kim Han Min
- Voice actor Kim Do Hyun
- Sound artist Lee Tae Kyung
Prime Minister’s Commendation
- Actor Lee Je Hoon
- Actress Chun Woo Hee,
- Musical actor Choi Jae Rim
- Singer Jang Ki Ha
- Voice actor Kim Young Jin
- Film director Jang Jae Hyun
- Music director Kim Sung Soo
- Composer Kenzie
Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit (highest honor)
- Actor Shin Goo
- Actress Kang Boo Ja
Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit
- Singer Kim Chang Wan
- Writer Lim Ki Hong
Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit
- Singer Lee Moon Se
Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit
- Actor Choi Soo Jong
The Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards were created to encourage the achievements of artists in various fields, including actors, writers, singers, comedians, voice actors, and more. The awards also help them solidify their status in their respective fields.
This year, the Popular Culture and Arts Awards is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The ceremony will be held on October 31 at the Haeoreum Grand Theater of the National Theater in Seoul.
The event will also be live-streamed online through the official K-POP YouTube channel and KCON Festival YouTube channel on the same day.
