2024 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards Winners List: Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon, Go Min Si, DAY6, and more grab praise

The 2024 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards have announced the list of winners for this year. This prestigious festival recognizes talents from different entertainment fields and is organized by the partnership between the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency.

On October 28, the 2024 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards announced the list of winners through their social media platforms. This year, a total of 31 individuals (and team) were selected as recipients, who have helped the K-content reach the world with their latest works.

Check out the list of winners in different categories here:

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s Commendation

Actor Cha Eun Woo

Actress Go Min Si

Band DAY6

Band Silica Gel

Band JANNABI

Actress Ahn Eun Jin

Comedian Yoon Sung Ho

Actress Jung Ho Yeon

Director Yoon Jong Ho

Presidential Commendation

Actor Jo Jung Suk

Actress Yeom Hye Ran

Guitarist Kim Mok Kyung,

Musical actor Hong Kwang Ho

Film director Kim Han Min

Voice actor Kim Do Hyun

Sound artist Lee Tae Kyung

Prime Minister’s Commendation

Actor Lee Je Hoon

Actress Chun Woo Hee,

Musical actor Choi Jae Rim

Singer Jang Ki Ha

Voice actor Kim Young Jin

Film director Jang Jae Hyun

Music director Kim Sung Soo

Composer Kenzie

Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit (highest honor)

Actor Shin Goo

Actress Kang Boo Ja

Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit

Singer Kim Chang Wan

Writer Lim Ki Hong

Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit

Singer Lee Moon Se

Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit

Actor Choi Soo Jong

The Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards were created to encourage the achievements of artists in various fields, including actors, writers, singers, comedians, voice actors, and more. The awards also help them solidify their status in their respective fields.

This year, the Popular Culture and Arts Awards is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The ceremony will be held on October 31 at the Haeoreum Grand Theater of the National Theater in Seoul.

The event will also be live-streamed online through the official K-POP YouTube channel and KCON Festival YouTube channel on the same day.

