Did NewJeans' Hanni and Minji appear in BTS' Permission to Dance MV without Min Hee Jin's approval? ADOR CEO shares claims

ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin has been on unstable ground with the parent organization HYBE since April this year. She has now revealed that HYBE featured NewJeans’ members Hanni and Minji before their debut in BTS’ Permission to Dance music video without her prior agreement.

It should be well known that Hanni and Minji before debuting with NewJeans appeared in the famous BTS’ Permission to Dance music video.

Many fans did not make this connection until Hanni and Minji were revealed as NewJeans members. Some of the fans were skeptical of the feature as they did not like HYBE using BTS’ music video to promote a new girl group members while some of the fans were happy to see them.

However, new information has come in on July 23, 2024. ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin today claimed that she had not agreed to Hanni and Minji’s feature in BTS’ Permission to Dance music video.

She claimed HYBE did not take her approval for the feature of Hanni and Minji who were still trainees at the time. HYBE recently accused Min Hee Jin of snatching girl group trainees from Source Music to create NewJeans.

In response, Min Hee Jin has revealed a scathing screenshot of an email she had sent to HYBE CEO Park Ji Won before NewJeans debuted to point out her displeasure over the fact that they featured then-trainees Hanni and Minji in BTS’ Permission to Dance music video.

What does the mail revealed by Min Hee Jin say?

In the email to HYBE CEO, ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin talked about her discontent over how things were happening like featuring girl group members in BTS’ music video without prior agreement.

She added that she had begun to feel that there had been many impolite actions. She also pointed in the mail that she was aware of things that were happening without her knowledge which are making it hard for her to trust Source Music or HYBE.

