NewJeans' Minji's texts about going to school at 4 am emerge amid parents' revelation of tough Source Music trainee life

NewJeans members' parents reportedly accused Source Music of keeping the girls in questionable living conditions which even led Minji to drop out of school.

Following this, Minji’s past messages on the Phoning app have emerged online where she spoke about missing school life and getting up way too early to attend school.

NewJeans’ Minji’s old texts about attending school at 4 am resurfaced amid parents’ scathing revelations about Source Music’s bad treatment of members

On July 24, 2024, the South Media outlets Sports World and Segye Biz reported that NewJeans members' parents had an interview with them where they accused Source Music of many things.

The oldest member of NewJeans, Minji’s mother accused Source Music of disregarding her daughter’s living conditions when she was a trainee. The oldest member’s mother also revealed that Minji was forced to “live alone” and further claimed that the label wanted her to drop out of school.

Amid these scathing allegations made by NewJeans members’ parents, Minji’s old Phoning (an application for fans to connect with the girl group members) text messages to her fans have resurfaced on theqoo and other community platforms.

In the text messages, Minji revealed that she would “go to school at 4 AM” and just wait there because she was the first student to arrive. The oldest NewJeans member further added that she was habitual of attending school at 4 am as her eyes used to open at that time so she just used to go straight to school.

The other texts also show Minji’s feelings about missing school. She once shared about loving the school’s environment during monsoon and as she was first to reach school, she used to open it. She further shared her dream of attending school.

NewJeans is one of the most popular K-pop girl groups and is noted for their iconic debut which set a new trend at the time.

NewJeans is made up of five members namely Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. In other news, NewJeans’ new track Bubble Gum has been accused of plagiarism by British band Shakatak. ADOR has denied the allegations.

