NewJeans' parents join social media to share stance on HYBE dispute, blast label in statement: 'We urgently need…'

NewJeans has been in the midst of controversy since the last year ever since the ADOR and HYBE dispute erupted. The girl group members’ parents have spoken out about an important issue regarding the spread of wrong information and took it upon themselves to speak directly to the public. Recently, they have launched a social media account to reveal their stance on the ongoing battle.

On January 31, 2025, a new Instagram account, @jeanz_pr, was opened by the parents of NewJeans members – Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They released an official statement revealing the reason behind the new account was to directly address their stance regarding the ongoing ADOR and HYBE dispute. They explained it was created out of necessity due to the lack of an official channel to communicate their position.

The parents also alleged that while their side of the story has been limited or framed negatively, HYBE and ADOR have been disseminating hundreds of articles daily without standard fact-checking processes, spreading false information or solely reflecting the company’s stance.

They further claimed that ahead of the injunction lawsuit, HYBE and ADOR had been circulating rumors and fabricated reports to journalists, prompting them to create the account. Lastly, they added, “We urgently need a platform to set the record straight, and we ask for your understanding.”

Previously, NewJeans held an emergency press conference and announced that they decided to terminate their exclusive contract with ADOR. The reason for the abrupt decision was the company’s failure to meet the group’s list of demands. In response to the contract termination, ADOR announced that it had filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court to uphold its exclusive contracts with Newjeans.

However, NewJeans appointed a reputed law firm as their legal representative to address these challenges and firmly rejected any possibility of returning to ADOR or HYBE. Moreover, they also held a contest on their social media profile and asked fans suggestions for a temporary new name but ADOR released a statement that changing names can lead to major legal concerns.