BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT becomes fastest K-pop MV to reach 1 billion views; Breaks PSY's record
BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT makes history yet again by becoming the fastest K-pop music video to achieve 1 billion views on YouTube. The song managed to break the record previously set by PSY for the iconic single Gangnam Style.
On January 31, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collaboration track APT officially surpassed 1 billion plays on YouTube. The song is now the fastest K-pop music video to achieve that feat. Released on October 18, 2024, the track achieved this remarkable milestone in just 105 days. On top of that, it’s set a new record for female K-pop artists, reaching the landmark quicker than any video before it.
Moreover, the music video has managed to break PSY’s long-standing record for the fastest K-pop music video to reach 1 billion views. His iconic 2012 hit, Gangnam Style, previously held the record of 158 days, a feat that went unchallenged for more than 12 years.
APT now ranks as the fifth fastest music video to achieve a billion views on YouTube, trailing only behind Adele’s Hello, Luis Fonsi’s Despacito, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, and J Balvin and Willy William’s Mi Gente.
Rosé earned another achievement with APT. by grabbing the third spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This is a new peak for the song on the prestigious chart and initially debuted at no. 8 and maintained the position for 10 consecutive weeks.
APT. also took the top spot on the Global Spotify chart and became the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, she also became the first K-pop artist to surpass 50 million monthly listeners, taking over BTS' Jungkook's record for the highest number of monthly listeners, earlier set at 40.7 million.
Previously, Rosé and Bruno Mars attended the 2024 MAMA Awards and performed the song live for the first time. She also made a cameo alongside Lady Gaga in the music video for Bruno Mars’ new song Fat Juicy & Wet, featuring Sexyy Red. Rosé also gave a vibrant performance at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025.
Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, toxic till the end, featuring Evan Mock.
