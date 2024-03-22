NewJeans reveals Danielle as new global ambassador for Celine; joins BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa, more

Danielle joins the ranks of global ambassadors for Celine, alongside BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Park Bo Gum. With her captivating style, Danielle is set to bring fresh energy to the renowned French luxury brand.

NewJeans' Danielle is stepping into the spotlight as the latest addition to the prestigious roster of global ambassadors for French luxury brand Celine. Following in the footsteps of renowned stars like BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Park Bo Gum Danielle's appointment marks a significant milestone in her career. Celine's official social media platforms unveiled the news with a striking photo of Danielle, capturing her elegance and sophistication.

Expressing their excitement, the brand announced, "Celine is pleased to announce that Danielle from NewJeans will represent the house as global ambassador." Meanwhile, ADOR, the agency representing NewJeans, echoed the enthusiasm, stating, "Danielle plans to engage in various activities as Celine's global ambassador. We are looking forward to the novel synergy that Danielle and Celine will create together."

This partnership promises to blend Danielle's distinctive style with Celine's timeless elegance, paving the way for innovative and captivating campaigns. As Danielle joins the ranks of esteemed ambassadors, she embarks on an exciting journey representing Celine's legacy of luxury and sophistication. Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the unique harmony between Danielle's individuality and the brand's iconic aesthetic, anticipating groundbreaking collaborations and memorable moments ahead.

With this announcement, NewJeans' Danielle steps onto the global stage alongside BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Park Bo Gum, becoming the latest addition to Celine's esteemed roster of global ambassadors. Joining these luminaries underscores Danielle's rising prominence and aligns her with the iconic French luxury brand's legacy. As Celine's global ambassadors, V, Lisa, and Park Bo Gum have exemplified the brand's elegance and sophistication, setting the stage for Danielle to infuse her unique style and charm. Together, they epitomize the brand's commitment to embracing diverse talents and celebrating individuality on a global scale, captivating audiences with their collective influence and timeless appeal.

