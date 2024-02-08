aespa's Ningning revealed as new global ambassador for Versace; joins Stray Kids' Hyunjin

aespa's Ningning has achieved a significant milestone as she becomes the newest Global Brand Ambassador for the prestigious Italian luxury brand, Versace. Her solo partnership follows aespa's earlier group collaboration with Givenchy, marking her as the second K-pop idol, alongside Stray Kids' Hyunjin, to represent Versace on the global stage.

aespa’s Ningning joins Versace as new global ambassador

aespa's Ningning has stepped into the global fashion spotlight as the newest global brand ambassador for the prestigious Italian luxury brand, Versace. The announcement came on February 8, with Donatella Versace expressing excitement over Ningning joining the label, highlighting not only her immense talent but also her remarkable personality.

Donatella Versace, lauded Ningning for her strong and confident vision, incredible energy, and undeniable talent. The fashion icon welcomed Ningning to the brand’s family, emphasizing how stunning she looks adorned in their creations. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone for Ningning, marking her first solo global ambassadorship with a luxury fashion brand.

Ningning's foray into the world of global ambassadorship follows aespa's earlier group deal with the renowned French fashion house, Givenchy, shortly after their debut. While the group's partnership with Givenchy concluded in 2023, Ningning's solo venture with Versace demonstrates her rising influence and recognition in the fashion industry. As she takes on this new role, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Ningning's unique style harmonize with the elegance of Versace, creating an exciting fusion of K-pop and high fashion on the global stage.

Ningning joins Stray Kids’ Hyunjin as second global ambassador for Versace

Earlier, on July 20, 2023, Stray Kids' Hyunjin made history by becoming the first Korean star to be appointed as a global brand ambassador for Versace. The announcement was met with excitement from fans, although many had already noticed Hyunjin's affinity for Versace fashion in recent months.

Known for his powerful stage presence and creative self-expression, Hyunjin proved to be a perfect match for the brand's Italian glamour and sensuality. Donatella Versace expressed her delight at welcoming him into the Versace family, praising his confidence, freedom of expression, and role as a true Versace man.

