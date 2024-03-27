NewJeans, the South Korean K-pop girl group, is all set to make their Japanese debut in the upcoming days. They are gearing up for their comeback, which will consist of double singles, increasing the anticipation within the fandom. Moreover, along with releasing new music, they will also hold their first-ever Japanese fan meeting at the Tokyo Dome.

NewJeans is gearing up for their upcoming Japanese debut

On March 27, 2024, at midnight KST, it has been announced that NewJeans would be making their Japanese debut. The group is set to make their comeback on May 24, 2024, with a double single featuring four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, along with instrumental versions of both songs. Prior to their May comeback, Bubble Gum will debut as the theme song for a Japanese shampoo commercial in April.

NewJeans is scheduled to make their official Japanese debut with another double single on June 21, 2024. It will consist of four tracks: the title track, Supernatural, and the B-side, Right Now, along with instrumental versions of both songs. Their Japanese debut Right Now will premiere as a commercial song in both Korea and Japan in May.

Additionally, the group will also be holding their first-ever Japanese fan meeting concert. The event is titled Bunnies Camp on June 26, 2024, and June 27, 2024. The concert will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. Ticketing and further details about the upcoming show are available on the group’s official Weverse page.

More about NewJeans

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation. In January 2023, the girl group released their first single album, OMG, which achieved commercial success with accompanying singles Ditto and OMG, the former becoming the longest-running number-one song on the Circle Digital Chart.

On July 21, 2023, the group released their second EP, Get Up, which sold 1.65 million copies within its debut week. The EP consisted of three singles: Super Shy, ETA, and Cool with You. All three singles entered the Billboard Hot 100, marking a historic milestone as the first K-pop female artist to hold three entries on the chart at the same time.