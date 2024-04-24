‘Proud and thankful’: ILLIT expresses gratitude towards HYBE and BELIFT LAB amid ongoing ADOR conflict

ILLIT is a newly formed girl group by HYBE’s subsidiary BELIFT LAB. The group made their successful debut on March 25, 2024, and quickly rose to fame with their catchy music and groovy performance. However, in the last few days, the group has been in the headlines due to being unexpectedly mentioned in the brewing power struggle between HYBE and its other subsidiary ADOR.

ILLIT expresses heartfelt gratitude towards BELIFT LAB and HYBE for supporting their debut

On April 24, the new girl group appeared on SBS Power FM’s 2’O Clock Escape Cultwo Show. According to Korean media reports, during the radio program, the members of ILLIT indirectly expressed their stance on the ongoing power battle between ADOR and HYBE.

When MC Kim Tae Gyun asked them about their thoughts on topping prestigious music charts, leader Yunah took charge and came forward with a brief statement expressing gratitude to their agency for the newfound success.

“We are grateful to all the members of BELIFT LAB. We appreciate the tremendous effort they have poured, best resulting in our debut album. Your dedication is untenable and we are so proud.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

She further added, “We are also thankful to HYBE for having trust in us. We promise to work harder.” Her statement on this day brewed various interpretations in conjunction with the ongoing conflict between HYBE and ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin.

Advertisement

Know the ongoing conflict between HYBE and its subsidiary ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin

For the unversed, lately, a brewing power struggle between HYBE and Min Hee Jin has occurred, exposing many alleged schemes by the ADOR CEO. It all stemmed from an accusation against her where HYBE claimed that she had been trying to usurp management power from the said agency with the help of an insider providing her with crucial information.

She also faced allegations of leaking that information in order to secure funds for ADOR with the intention of separating the company from HYBE Corporation. Shortly after the agency invoked an audit against her while additionally asking her to withdraw her position as a CEO of ADOR.

Through this ensued a power battle between the two parties, which was further aggravated by an alleged statement from Min Hee Jin. She accused HYBE of plagiarism while debuting the girl group ILLIT.

According to her statement, the company’s CEO directly took part in BELIFT LAB’s activities before the girl group’s debut. She directly called ILLIT the ‘copycat of NewJeans’ for alleged similarities in concept, visuals, music, and more according to her,

Moreover, she claimed this to be the sole reason for her plan to separate ADOR and ‘protect’ NewJeans.

More about ILLIT

ILLIT is a girl group formed from the JTBC music survival show R U NEXT? The band is composed of five refreshingly talented members Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha.

The group’s debut song Magnetic from the album SUPER REAL ME has successfully captured the K-pop fans’ attention, evidenced by the stream count and astounding positions on charts like Billboard.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: PENTAGON’s Kino goes viral for promoting new solo EP with handmade signboard at Coachella ground; see photos