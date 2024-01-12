12th Fail star Vikrant Massey drops PIC with 'angry bird' wifey Sheetal Massey; fans call them 'cute couple'

Vikrant Massey recently posted an adorable picture with Sheetal Massey. It's an irresistibly cute moment that you won't want to miss. Take a peek!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on Jan 12, 2024
12th Fail star Vikrant Massey drops PIC with 'angry bird' wifey Sheetal Thakur; fans call them 'cute couple'
Picture Courtesy - Vikrant Massey's Instagram

Vikrant Massey is currently riding high on success, basking in the best phase of his life. Professionally, his recent release, 12th Fail, has been a box-office success, earning accolades from all corners.

On the personal front, the actor is gearing up for a new chapter as he and his wife Sheetal Massey, who tied the knot in 2022 after years of courtship, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. The actor recently shared an endearing picture with his wife, radiating warmth and joy, a snapshot too adorable to be overlooked.

Vikrant Massey's picture with Sheetal Massey is all things love

On Friday, Vikrant Massey treated his fans to a heartwarming and adorable photo with his wife, Sheetal Massey. The picture, shared on his Instagram, captured the couple seated in a restaurant. The actor is seen making a funny face while playfully holding Sheetal's chin. He accompanied the post with a sweet caption, "Mera yellow waala Angry Bird."

Check out Vikrant's Instagram post below:

The comment section under the post overflowed with fans unanimously declaring the couple as the cutest. Actress Rashii Khanna shared the same sentiment, adding her voice to the chorus of admiration for Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Massey's beautiful moment.

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Massey

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Massey

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Massey

Just a few days ago, Vikrant and Sheetal treated their fans to an exclusive peek inside their baby shower celebration. The pictures depict a joyous atmosphere, with the couple immersed in lively games and surrounded by the warmth of friends and family.

Vikrant and Sheetal's love story began in 2015. Their professional collaboration includes working together in the Ektaa Kapoor-backed series Broken But Beautiful. On the professional front, Vikrant's film 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, hit theaters in October. The movie unfolds the inspiring real-life journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who, despite facing setbacks in his Class 12 exam, goes on to become an IPS officer. Notably, the film earned the distinction of becoming the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb.

Vikrant will next be seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu. The movie also stars Sunny Kaushal. He is also slated to star in a web series produced by Rajkumar Hirani

ALSO READ: 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey is all smiles as he poses with Kareena Kapoor; says 'I fell in love all over again'

Sanchi Gupta

Sanchi Gupta is your ultimate Bollywood buff. She traded in her finance and HR degree for the glitz and

Credits: Instagram
