Aadar Jain drops PICS from fun-filled New Year vacay with ladylove Alekha Advani: ‘Until next time, Bali’

Aadar Jain made his relationship with Alekha Advani Insta-official in November this year. The couple hit the headlines after they showed up hand-in-hand at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash together. Aadar doesn’t shy away from social media PDA, and loves posting pictures with her. On Thursday morning, he took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures, giving fans a peek into his and Alekha’s New Year vacay in Bali.

Aadar Jain enjoys Bali vacay with his girlfriend Alekha Advani

The first picture shared by Aadar Jain is a selfie of him. He is seen sitting by the beach in a black shirt with a matching hat and dark sunglasses. Another picture shows the picturesque beach during the golden hour. Aadar, dressed in all-white, is seen exploring the beautiful rice fields in Bali, in another picture. One of the pictures shows Aadar and his ladylove Alekha enjoying their drinks, while the last one shows the couple posing together at the beach.

Alekha Advani is seen in a white printed bikini and has her hair tied back into a bun. Meanwhile, Aadar is seen wearing black shorts. Both of them flashed the V-sign as they posed against the beautiful backdrop of Bali. Sharing the lovely pictures, Aadar wrote, “Until next time, Bali,” along with a peace sign emoji. Check out their pictures from Bali vacay below!

Advertisement

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s relationship

Alekha Advani is the creative force behind Way Well, a Mumbai-based community, which is a platform dedicated to curating wellness events, workshops, sessions, and retreats. After Aadar and Alekha’s joint appearance together at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali bash sparked dating rumors, Aadar confirmed their relationship the same day by posting a picture featuring their intertwined hands. “Light of my life," he wrote while expressing his love for her.

Not just Diwali, Alekha Advani also attended the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas family lunch along with Aadar Jain. She also featured in many of their family pictures from the lunch. In December, on Alekha’s birthday, Aadar Jain shared a series of love-soaked pictures with her, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Babyyy.”

Aadar was previously in a relationship with Tara Sutaria, but the couple called it quits in January 2023.

ALSO READ: Aadar Jain drops love-soaked PICS with girlfriend Alekha Advani; wishes her 'Happy Birthday Babyyy'