How are Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Agastya Nanda related to Raj Kapoor? Kapoor family tree EXPLAINED

The Kapoor family is one of the most popular families in Bollywood spanning over several generations. From Prithviraj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, the family consists of people who have become big stars of their times. One thing that might intrigue everyone is how names like Agastya Nanda and Aadar Jain are related to the legendary Raj Kapoor.

Kapoor family tree

Basheshwarnath Kapoor was the first-generation actor of the Kapoor family. In 1951, he made his acting debut with Awaara. His son was Prithviraj Kapoor who is popular for playing Akbar in Mughal-E-Azam. Prithviraj also had a brother named Trilok Kapoor who was also a successful actor in the 1930s. His sons Vicky and Vijay Kapoor became lawyers and directors respectively. Prithviraj and Ramsarni Mehra had three children: Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Shashi Kapoor. All three of them dominated the industry throughout the 1950s and 60s.

Raj and Krishna Kapoor had five children, three sons, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor (both became actors), and two daughters, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. Shammi became popular as a dancing hero in the 50s and 60s. He had a son, Aditya Raj Kapoor, and a daughter, Kanchan. Shashi Kapoor, on the other hand, did several successful films in his career and also worked with Amitabh Bachchan. He married English actress Jennifer Kendal and had three children with her, Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Thapar.

4th and 5th generation Kapoor members

Randhir Kapoor worked as a child artist and then ventured into bigger roles as an adult. He married actress Babita Kapoor, and had two daughters, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor turned out to be one of the most popular and successful as he did a number of acclaimed and blockbuster films in his career including Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni, and Karz, etc. He married actress Neetu and the couple had two children: Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ritu Nanda married businessman Rajan Nanda and the couple has two children including Nikhil Nanda who is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan. Rima Jain is married to investment banker Manoj Jain and they have two sons: Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain. Both of them are actors.

Rajiv Kapoor appeared in films between 1983 and 1990 after which he turned into a director-producer. He was married to architect Aarti Sabharwal between 2001 to 2003. Aditya Raj Kapur worked as an assistant director on several projects. Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor tied the knot with Ramesh Sippy’s daughter Sheena and the couple has a son named Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor and a daughter named Shaira.

Karan Kapoor runs a photography company in the UK. Sanjana Kapoor managed Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai. She was married to Aditya Bhattacharya and is currently married to Valmik Thapar.

The 5th generation of the Kapoor family includes Karisma Kapoor who enjoyed an amazing career in the 190s. She was married to businessman Sanjay Kapur and the duo had a daughter Samaira and a son, Kiaan Raj. Kareena, her younger sister, also had an even more successful career. She has two sons, Jeh and Taimur with Saif Ali Khan.

Ranbir Kapoor is another successful member of the family. He is married to fellow actress Alia Bhatt and the duo has a cute daughter Raha. His sister Riddhima Kapoor is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and they have a daughter Samara.

Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan. They have two children: Navya Naveli Nanda who is an entrepreneur and Agastya Nanda who is an actor.

Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain are sons of Rima Jain and Manoj Jain and both of them are Bollywood actors.

