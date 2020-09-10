  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria opens up on dating Aadar Jain for the first time: Why hide it if it's magical?

After confessing their love for each other on social media a month ago, Tara Sutaria breaks silence on her relationship with Aadar Jain for the first time ever; watch exclusive video inside.
28067 reads Mumbai Updated: September 10, 2020 02:09 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria opens up on dating Aadar Jain for the first time: Why hide it if it's magical?EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria opens up on dating Aadar Jain for the first time: Why hide it if it's magical?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tara Sutaria recently made her relationship with boyfriend Aadar Jain public. In fact, she did it wonderfully by posting something sweet on his birthday. While the two lovebirds had been seeing each other for sometime now, they didn't open up to the media and press, up until now. But when we cornered Tara for a conversation, exclusively for Pinkvilla, we got her to break her silence on her relationship for the first time.

Tara smiles and shares that although she understands other Bollywood couples who have their reasons to hold back on the truth in front of the public and media, she decided to take a different route because she felt like it. She shares, "I haven't really said anything ever to a journalist or the media about my relationship. I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and scared. Also, in our line of work, very few things are left to someone's imagination. I understand why people tend to keep it to themselves and not share it with people. It's again something that is just the way I've been brought up. If something that's beautiful, wonderful and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all. I'm a really private person and I hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think."

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain make their relationship official; Confess love for the first time on social media

In fact, she further adds, "I'm a Scorpio and we are very passionate about everything in general. I love love. Most of my friends and family say that I'm all about love. I'm someone who would say okay, you're single? He's single? Don't worry I'll help you guys get together and you all should just get married. I love to talk about it. Love is amazing and everyone should find it." 

Watch the full interview here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement