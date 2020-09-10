EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria opens up on dating Aadar Jain for the first time: Why hide it if it's magical?

After confessing their love for each other on social media a month ago, Tara Sutaria breaks silence on her relationship with Aadar Jain for the first time ever; watch exclusive video inside.

Tara Sutaria recently made her relationship with boyfriend Aadar Jain public. In fact, she did it wonderfully by posting something sweet on his birthday. While the two lovebirds had been seeing each other for sometime now, they didn't open up to the media and press, up until now. But when we cornered Tara for a conversation, exclusively for Pinkvilla, we got her to break her silence on her relationship for the first time.

Tara smiles and shares that although she understands other Bollywood couples who have their reasons to hold back on the truth in front of the public and media, she decided to take a different route because she felt like it. She shares, "I haven't really said anything ever to a journalist or the media about my relationship. I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and scared. Also, in our line of work, very few things are left to someone's imagination. I understand why people tend to keep it to themselves and not share it with people. It's again something that is just the way I've been brought up. If something that's beautiful, wonderful and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all. I'm a really private person and I hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think."

In fact, she further adds, "I'm a Scorpio and we are very passionate about everything in general. I love love. Most of my friends and family say that I'm all about love. I'm someone who would say okay, you're single? He's single? Don't worry I'll help you guys get together and you all should just get married. I love to talk about it. Love is amazing and everyone should find it."

Watch the full interview here:

