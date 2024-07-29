Aamir Khan didn’t like the word ‘improvise’; Mita Vashisht says Ghulam star would have treated her better if she was commercial actress

While the world loves Aamir Khan for being a perfectionist, it didn’t go down well with his Ghulam co-star Mita Vashisht. The actress who comes from a theatre background recently spoke to The Lallantop and revealed how the nature of Khan planning everything beforehand wasn’t appealing to her. Mita also wondered if she would have been treated better by Aamir Khan if she was a commercial actress.

Why didn’t Aamir Khan’s way of working didn’t align with Mita Vashisht?

The 56-year-old started by admitting that both she and Aamir came from different schools of acting and detailed the time when they were doing reading sessions for Ghulam. Back then the movie was being helmed by Mahesh Bhatt who was explaining the scene to them and Mita suggested that she would improvise.

“Aamir looked at me and said, ‘Improvise.’ He didn’t like that word,” Vashisht said explaining one more such discussion between them. Once Aamir was explaining the sequence of a scene saying ‘When I do this, you do this’, Mita was quick to react and tell him, ‘No. You do what you have to do, I will do what I have to do.’

When Aamir asked her how he would know what was going to happen next, Vashisht argued by telling him to see things on the spot and react accordingly. According to Mita, Khan wanted everything to be fixed in advance while she strongly disliked that pattern of work.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karisma Kapoor on working with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan; 'We have all literally grown up together'

Mita Vashisht on being treated differently by Aamir Khan as a non-commercial actress

The Chandni actress openly admitted to the practice of class and cast system in Bollywood back in time and detailed another incident when Aamir didn’t like her ruffling his hair. “I immediately understood his mindset, ‘Hath kaise laga dia mujhe (How did she touch me?)’, Mita said adding that Khan gave a look at Mahesh Bhatt but the director took her side by saying that the shot looked beautiful.

“There was a difference between commercial actors and art cinema actors, especially during those days,” said Mita claiming that Aamir would not have felt bad by her gesture of touching him if she was a commercial actor.

Ghulam after a halt of 1.5 years saw Vikram Bhatt taking the director’s seat with Rani Mukerji replacing Pooja Bhatt as the leading lady opposite Aamir.

ALSO READ: When Aamir Khan wanted Mahesh Bhatt to dedicate his life for Ghulam's making which made him leave film; DETAILS